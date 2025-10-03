Austin vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025 

Austin FC and St. Louis City will battle for three points in MLS action on Saturday (October 4th). The game will be played at the Q2 Stadium.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat against Nashville SC in the US Open Cup final in midweek. They went behind to Hany Mukhtar's 17th-minute strike while Myrto Uzuni missed a 21st-minute penalty before making amends by equalizing in first half injury time. Sam Surridge decided the contest from the spot on the hour-mark to help the Coyotes win their first major trophy.
Austin will turn their focus back to MLS where their last game saw them fall to a 1-0 defeat away to Real Salt Lake.
St. Louis City, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Los Angeles FC. Denis Bouanga broke the deadlock in the 15th minute while Son Heung-Min added a brace.
The loss left them in 13th spot in the Western Conference standings, having garnered 28 points from 32 games. Austin are sixth with 44 points to their name.
Austin vs St. Louis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- St. Louis have three wins from five head-to-head games while Austin have been victorious once.
- Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Austin claimed a 1-0 away win.
- Eleven of Austin's last 12 games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Ten of St. Louis' last 12 league games have produced three goals or more.
- Austin have lost just one of their last 13 home games.
- St. Louis have conceded the most goal attempts in the league, having allowed 503 goal attempts.
Austin vs St. Louis Prediction
Austin would be smarting from losing the US Open Cup final. Their league games have been exciting, with five of the last six producing three goals or more.
St. Louis have won their last two away games on the bounce. This upturn in fortune on their travels comes on the back of losing 10 consecutive away games and going winless in 13 away games (12 losses).
Back the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Austin FC 2-1 St. Louis City
Austin vs St. Louis Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Austin to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals