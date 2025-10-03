Austin vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025 

Austin FC and St. Louis City will battle for three points in MLS action on Saturday (October 4th). The game will be played at the Q2 Stadium.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat against Nashville SC in the US Open Cup final in midweek. They went behind to Hany Mukhtar's 17th-minute strike while Myrto Uzuni missed a 21st-minute penalty before making amends by equalizing in first half injury time. Sam Surridge decided the contest from the spot on the hour-mark to help the Coyotes win their first major trophy.

Ad

Trending

Austin will turn their focus back to MLS where their last game saw them fall to a 1-0 defeat away to Real Salt Lake.

St. Louis City, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Los Angeles FC. Denis Bouanga broke the deadlock in the 15th minute while Son Heung-Min added a brace.

The loss left them in 13th spot in the Western Conference standings, having garnered 28 points from 32 games. Austin are sixth with 44 points to their name.

Ad

Austin vs St. Louis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

St. Louis have three wins from five head-to-head games while Austin have been victorious once.

Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Austin claimed a 1-0 away win.

Eleven of Austin's last 12 games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Ten of St. Louis' last 12 league games have produced three goals or more.

Austin have lost just one of their last 13 home games.

St. Louis have conceded the most goal attempts in the league, having allowed 503 goal attempts.

Ad

Austin vs St. Louis Prediction

Austin would be smarting from losing the US Open Cup final. Their league games have been exciting, with five of the last six producing three goals or more.

St. Louis have won their last two away games on the bounce. This upturn in fortune on their travels comes on the back of losing 10 consecutive away games and going winless in 13 away games (12 losses).

Ad

Back the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Austin FC 2-1 St. Louis City

Austin vs St. Louis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Austin to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More