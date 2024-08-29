Austin vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024 

Austin host Vancouver Whitecaps at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday (August 31) in Major League Soccer campaign. The hosts beat Nashville 2-0 in their last match.

Brad Stuver made a brilliant penalty save to deny the Coyotes an early lead before Jon Gallagher and Osman Bukari got on the scoresheet in either half to clinch maximum points for Josh Wolff's men.

Vancouver, meanwhile, lost 4-3 at Houston Dynamo in their last league outing. They found themselves two goals down at the break but scored three times to take the lead, but two stunning strikes from Houston saw them succumb to defeat.

Vancouver are sixth in the Western Conference with 38 points from 24 games. They are four points above Austin.

Austin vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between Austin and Vancouver,. The hosts have won one of those games while the visitors have won four times with their other two matchups ending in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in three of their last four games in this fixture.

The Verde and Black have scored 30 goals in MLS this season. Only New England Revolution (28) and Nashville (26) have managed fewer.

Austin vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Austin have won three of their last four games after winning two of their previous 11. They have lost just one of their last six games at the Q2 Stadium.

Vancouver, meanwhile, have won all but one of their last four games and have lost one of their last 11. They have performed well on the road recently and should come out on top.

Prediction: Austin 0-1 Vancouver

Austin vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vancouver

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of their last five matchups.)

