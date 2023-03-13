Austin vs Violette Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th March 2023

Austin FC will play host to Violette at Q2 Stadium in the CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday.

Austin vs Violette Preview

Due to the political situation in Haiti, Violette Athletic Club were meant to host the first leg in Santiago in the Dominican Republic. Both teams made their debuts in the competition as Austin FC slumped to a 3-0 defeat. An own goal by Egyptian defender Terek summed up a frustrating evening for the Major League Soccer side.

The Verde and Black bounced back from their humiliation with a 2-1 away win over Real Salt Lake in Major League Soccer on Sunday. They have won two of their last three league games, leaving them in third place on six points. Overturning a three-goal deficit wouldn’t be easy, but “we are confident,” says coach Josh Wolff.

The Haitian professional league was abandoned two years ago due to civil unrest in the country. Violette AC are the defending champions. They have been busy though, participating in the CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championship, and have won three of their last four matches in the competition.

Le Vieux Tigre are not novices in international competitions. They appeared seven times in the CONCACAF Champions' Cup, which they won in 1984 before it was rebranded to CONCACAF Champions League years later. Coach Rony Atimy said they would not park the bus at the Q2 Stadium to safeguard their impressive lead.

Austin vs Violette Prediction

Austin have scored seven goals in their last five matches while conceding nine in the process.

Austin have lost twice in their last five matches, conceding six goals in both matches.

Austin have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Violette have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Austin have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Violette have won four times and lost once in their five most recent encounters.

Austin vs Violette Prediction

Sebastián Driussi, who was MLS's top scorer last season with 25 goals, is yet to open his account for Austin this term. There can’t be a better time to do so than on Tuesday.

Miche Naider Chery, who scored a brace in the first leg, will aim for at least one goal at the Q2 Stadium to compound issues for the hosts.

Austin are expected to win the clash but we are unsure if they can overturn the deficit.

Prediction: Austin 3-1 Violette

Austin vs Violette Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Austin

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Austin to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Violette to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes