Australia are through to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 for only the second time in their history following their win over Denmark. They came out 1-0 winners at the Al Janoub Stadium on Wednesday (November 30).
Mathew Leckie's (60') goal made the difference as the Socceroos from Down Under pipped their European opponents and Tunisia to second spot in Group D.
Denmark went into the match needing a win as they set out to attack from the get-go with a 4-1-4-1 formation. They were on the front foot from kickoff and had all the early chances.
Andreas Skov Olsen almost broke the deadlock before Milos Degenek did well to block his effort. Not long after, Mat Ryan was called into action when he pushed behind a thumping strike from Mathias Jensen.
Australia's first effort on goal came midway through the first half when Mitchell Duke nodded a long ball into Riley McGree's path. His half-volley was shot straight at goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
As the game wore on, the Socceroos began to slowly create chances against a Danish side that began leaving gaps in their quest for an elusive goal.
They broke the deadlock on the hour mark through a swift counter-attack. Riley McGree got to the ball and played it into space for Leckie. He danced past Joakim Maehle before firing a low shot through the defender's legs and into the far corner of the goal.
The Europeans did their best to pile on the pressure in the closing stages, but the resolute Australian side held firm to register a famous win.
On that note, here are five hits and flops from the Socceroos' hard-fought defeat of Denmark:
#1. Hit - Mat Ryan | Australia
Mat Ryan registered more passes (39) than any of his teammates against Denmark, with a 67% success rate. His two big scrappy but effective first-half saves were instrumental in the contest locked at 0-0 heading into halftime.
While he wasn't tested enough after the break, he was calm when called into action and made no mistakes when claiming high balls.
#2. Hit - Harry Souttar | Australia
Harry Souttar, the tallest outfield player at the World Cup this year, has had quite the ride in Qatar.
The 24-year-old became a cult hero when his last-ditch tackle prevented a Tunisian equalizer earlier in the tournament. He also put in a fantastic performance against the Danes today. It was just his fourth match back since missing a year with a torn ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament).
The Stoke City player registered nine clearances, blocked one shot and made one tackle. He also executed two interceptions, had 100% ground duel success and won six aerial duels. He was a rock at the back for the team from Down Under.
#3. Flop - Christian Eriksen | Denmark
By his lofty standards, Christian Eriksen had a very disappointing game. He initially tried to pull the string from midfield but was soon crowded out by the Australians.
The Manchester United player was surprisingly poor with his set-pieces. He never got the chance to test the goalkeeper and was rarely in the final third to showcase his quality on the ball.
#4. Hit - Mathew Leckie | Australia
Mathew Leckie had a quiet game against Denmark until he didn't. He worked hard up front, hassled, and harried the Danish defenders. He won six of his nine aerial duels, played one key pass, and took just one shot that found the back of the net to win the match for the Australians.
As a youngster, he converted from the AFL (Australian Football League) to football (soccer) thanks to the 2006 World Cup. What an inspired decision that looks like in hindsight!
#5. Hit - Aaron Mooy | Australia
Aaron Mooy ran and ran, and then ran some more. For a player who is known for his technical skills, Mooy has shown his work rate without the ball in Qatar this month. He was present in the right places to stop multiple attacks and was clever on the ball when trying to get his team to probe the Danish defense.
Get Poland vs Argentina Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup
Poll : Who will top Group D in FIFA World Cup 2022?
Denmark
Australia
France
Tunisia
821 votes