Australia are through to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 for only the second time in their history following their win over Denmark. They came out 1-0 winners at the Al Janoub Stadium on Wednesday (November 30).

Mathew Leckie's (60') goal made the difference as the Socceroos from Down Under pipped their European opponents and Tunisia to second spot in Group D.

Denmark went into the match needing a win as they set out to attack from the get-go with a 4-1-4-1 formation. They were on the front foot from kickoff and had all the early chances.

Andreas Skov Olsen almost broke the deadlock before Milos Degenek did well to block his effort. Not long after, Mat Ryan was called into action when he pushed behind a thumping strike from Mathias Jensen.

Australia's first effort on goal came midway through the first half when Mitchell Duke nodded a long ball into Riley McGree's path. His half-volley was shot straight at goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

As the game wore on, the Socceroos began to slowly create chances against a Danish side that began leaving gaps in their quest for an elusive goal.

They broke the deadlock on the hour mark through a swift counter-attack. Riley McGree got to the ball and played it into space for Leckie. He danced past Joakim Maehle before firing a low shot through the defender's legs and into the far corner of the goal.

The Europeans did their best to pile on the pressure in the closing stages, but the resolute Australian side held firm to register a famous win.

On that note, here are five hits and flops from the Socceroos' hard-fought defeat of Denmark:

#1. Hit - Mat Ryan | Australia

Mathew Ryan celebrates after the 1-0 win against Denmark.

Mat Ryan registered more passes (39) than any of his teammates against Denmark, with a 67% success rate. His two big scrappy but effective first-half saves were instrumental in the contest locked at 0-0 heading into halftime.

While he wasn't tested enough after the break, he was calm when called into action and made no mistakes when claiming high balls.

Harry Souttar's forehead @DGBeswick1 Mat Ryan can't get a start for FC Copenhagen and he's kept a World Cup clean sheet against Denmark btw Mat Ryan can't get a start for FC Copenhagen and he's kept a World Cup clean sheet against Denmark btw

#2. Hit - Harry Souttar | Australia

Harry Souttar slides in to tackle Kasper Dolberg.

Harry Souttar, the tallest outfield player at the World Cup this year, has had quite the ride in Qatar.

The 24-year-old became a cult hero when his last-ditch tackle prevented a Tunisian equalizer earlier in the tournament. He also put in a fantastic performance against the Danes today. It was just his fourth match back since missing a year with a torn ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament).

The Stoke City player registered nine clearances, blocked one shot and made one tackle. He also executed two interceptions, had 100% ground duel success and won six aerial duels. He was a rock at the back for the team from Down Under.

William Hill @WilliamHill 11 Nov 2021: Tears his ACL on international duty



5 Nov 2022: Plays his first competitive game since the injury



30 Nov 2022: Plays every group stage game as Australia qualify for the World Cup last 16 for the first time since 2006



Harry Souttar, you’re a hero. 11 Nov 2021: Tears his ACL on international duty5 Nov 2022: Plays his first competitive game since the injury30 Nov 2022: Plays every group stage game as Australia qualify for the World Cup last 16 for the first time since 2006Harry Souttar, you’re a hero. ▪️ 11 Nov 2021: Tears his ACL on international duty▪️ 5 Nov 2022: Plays his first competitive game since the injury▪️ 30 Nov 2022: Plays every group stage game as Australia qualify for the World Cup last 16 for the first time since 2006Harry Souttar, you’re a hero. 🇦🇺

#3. Flop - Christian Eriksen | Denmark

Christian Eriksen failed to inspire Denmark to a vital victory.

By his lofty standards, Christian Eriksen had a very disappointing game. He initially tried to pull the string from midfield but was soon crowded out by the Australians.

The Manchester United player was surprisingly poor with his set-pieces. He never got the chance to test the goalkeeper and was rarely in the final third to showcase his quality on the ball.

Jay Harris @jaydmharris



Do they contain the secret to beating Australia? Robert Skov has just come on for Denmark and immediately given a Christian Eriksen some instructions scribbled on a piece of paperDo they contain the secret to beating Australia? Robert Skov has just come on for Denmark and immediately given a Christian Eriksen some instructions scribbled on a piece of paper 📝Do they contain the secret to beating Australia?

#4. Hit - Mathew Leckie | Australia

Mathew Leckie scores against Denmark to put his side in the lead.

Mathew Leckie had a quiet game against Denmark until he didn't. He worked hard up front, hassled, and harried the Danish defenders. He won six of his nine aerial duels, played one key pass, and took just one shot that found the back of the net to win the match for the Australians.

As a youngster, he converted from the AFL (Australian Football League) to football (soccer) thanks to the 2006 World Cup. What an inspired decision that looks like in hindsight!

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen



via



Australia into the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 2006. Mathew Leckie the hero. It's 4am in Sydney. Pretty sure no one is going to bed… or to work tomorrow!via @TheRealALM Australia into the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 2006. Mathew Leckie the hero. It's 4am in Sydney. Pretty sure no one is going to bed… or to work tomorrow!😉🇦🇺🎉🎥 via @TheRealALM https://t.co/8oBOLVnZou

#5. Hit - Aaron Mooy | Australia

Aaron Mooy celebrates Australia's 1-0 win against Denmark.

Aaron Mooy ran and ran, and then ran some more. For a player who is known for his technical skills, Mooy has shown his work rate without the ball in Qatar this month. He was present in the right places to stop multiple attacks and was clever on the ball when trying to get his team to probe the Danish defense.

Conor @ConorM67_



Hope Ange and Aaron Mooy have a fucking great night 🦘 What a fuckin result for Australia. Through to the Last 16 in a group with France and Denmark. Superb.Hope Ange and Aaron Mooy have a fucking great night What a fuckin result for Australia. Through to the Last 16 in a group with France and Denmark. Superb. Hope Ange and Aaron Mooy have a fucking great night 🇦🇺🦘

