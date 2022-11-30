Australia 1-0 Denmark: 5 Talking Points as Mathew Leckie scores a lovely goal to take Socceroos to the round of 16 | 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Australia secured a remarkable 1-0 win over Denmark in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, November 30.

Australia entered this game on the back of a 4-1 loss to France followed by a narrow 1-0 win over Tunisia in their last game. They required just a point to qualify as long as Tunisia lost their game against France.

Denmark, on the other hand, played out a goalless draw against Tunisia and defeated lost 2-1 to France. They were looking for a win in this game to help their chances of qualifying for the knockouts.

OptaJose @OptaJose 8 - Australia have lost eight of their 11 World Cup games against European sides (W1 D2), failing to keep a clean sheet in all 11 matches. However, one of the three times they avoided defeat was against Denmark (1-1 in 2018). Options. 8 - Australia have lost eight of their 11 World Cup games against European sides (W1 D2), failing to keep a clean sheet in all 11 matches. However, one of the three times they avoided defeat was against Denmark (1-1 in 2018). Options. https://t.co/vWoVNCsPBY

Denmark made a strong start to the game and dominated for the majority of the first period. They kept 66% possession of the ball and created their fair share of chances. The Danes attempted five shots but only hit the target twice. Australia, on the other hand, were more efficient. They attempted four shots and hit the target thrice.

Both Denmark and Australia engaged in a physical style of play, committing a total of 12 fouls between them in the first half. However, neither side were able to fashion an opening as they looked to do better in the second period. The teams went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

Sofascore @SofascoreINT Australia 0–0 Denmark



Denmark looked more dangerous in the first half, but it didn't result in much end product, as they accumulated only 0.33 xG — Socceroos, meanwhile, focused on counter-attacks.



This one could go down to the wire!



Both Australia and Denmark made one alteration each at the break as they looked to turn things in their favor after kick-off. Denmark started strong and looked to dominate possession but found themselves trailing at the hour-mark. Mathew Leckie scored with a low, driven finish after weaving in and out to create a shooting angle to put Australia 1-0 ahead.

Denmark looked to push forward and commit several men in attack as they desperately searched for a way back into the game. However, they failed in their efforts as Australia held on to secure a massive result, taking them to the round of 16.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5. Denmark have severely missed a traditional number nine

Over the last several years, Denmark have always had at least one or two options to play the role of a center forward or striker. Players like Nicklas Bendtner, Yussuf Poulsen, and Kasper Dolberg have all been handed the responsibility and done fairly well.

However, with the former two out of the national set-up and Dolberg struggling with form, Denmark seem severely short in a crucial department. This affects their ability to convert confident passing and movement into well-worked goals, as has been shown from their dry spell in front of goal in this World Cup.

#4. Australia make up for what they lack in talent with team spirit

This Australia side does not have many big-name players like they did in the past with Tim Cahill and Harry Kewell. However, they make up for an apparent lack in talent with incredible team spirit, sticking together in tough moments to grind out results.

Despite Denmark having the better team on paper, the Aussies showed great fighting spirit to secure a 1-0 win.

#3. Denmark were one of the underperformers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Denmark played poorly at this edition of the World Cup after doing well at the UEFA Euro 2020. They scored just one goal and conceded three goals en route to being knocked out of the tournament.

#2. Mathew Leckie showed great composure to score

Leckie had the only big chance of the game to score and he took it with both hands, putting Australia up 1-0 after 60 minutes. It was his first goal for his country at the World Cup, despite being his 14th international goal overall.

Riley McGree provided an assist for the goal as he played Leckie through. The latter weaved his way in and out between defenders before firing a shot into the bottom-left corner.

#1. France are the other team to qualify from Group D

Prior to kick-off, many expected Denmark to turn their fortunes around and qualify for the knockouts of the World Cup with a win. However, that wasn't to happen.

Tunisia held on to secure a historic 1-0 win over France in the other game but were on four points despite that, meaning they failed to qualify. Les Bleus had already won two games, securing qualification after their last game itself. That left the door open for Australia to go through with their 1-0 win.

