Australia 1-3 England: 5 Talking Points as the Lionesses reach their first-ever women's World Cup final | FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Hosts Australia lost 3-1 to England and crashed out of the FIFA Women's World Cup at the Stadium Australia in Sydney on Wednesday, August 16.

The Matildas advanced to the semi-finals having dispatched Denmark 2-0 in the round of 16, followed by a thrilling 7-6 win over France in penalties in the quarter-finals. Having kept three clean sheets in a row coming into this game, they looked primed to put their best foot forward, backed by a vociferous crowd on home soil.

England, on the other hand, secured a 4-2 win in penalties over Nigeria in the round of 16, before securing a hard-fought 2-1 win against a high-flying Columbia team in the quarters. Their brilliant progress to this stage of the tournament was marred by the two-game suspension of Lauren James, who missed out. However, Sarina Wiegman and the Lionesses were eager to defeat hosts Australia.

Both the Matildas and the Lionesses made energetic starts to the game and had one big chance each in the opening 10 minutes, but both instances saw the goalkeepers make composed saves. From that point on, it was all England as they dominated the game in various aspects. With nearly 70% possession, they attempted seven shots, with two on target.

Their perseverance and pressure on the hosts paid off in the 36th minute as Alessia Russo's cut-back found Ella Toone inside the 18-yard box. The number 10 smashed it into the right top-corner to make it 1-0. Australia looked to fight back as they searched for an equalizer but were unable to find one before the half-time interval.

England brought forward their momentum from the first period into the second, but that lasted for just over five minutes. Australia, led by Sam Kerr, were eager to get on the front foot as they built momentum of their own. The Chelsea forward then took matters into her own hands, making a run all the way from the halfway line before smashing a shot into the top corner from 22 yards to make it 1-1.

The Matildas continued to pile the pressure on but were level for only eight minutes, as Ellie Carpenter gifted the ball to Lauren Hemp, who made no mistake as she scored from close-range to make it 2-1 to England. Despite being ahead, the visitors continued to push forward in search of a third goal to put Australia out of their misery.

Hemp, the Lionesses' chief creator, provided an assist for Russo, who placed her shot beyond Arnold in goal to seal her team's first appearance in a Women's World Cup final with a 3-1 win.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5. Both Australia and England had early chances to grab the lead

The highly-anticipated semi-final began with great tempo as both teams looked eager to stamp their authority on the proceedings. Sam Kerr was involved in most of the Matildas' build-up play, with most of the forward passes going her way.

Kerr was played through on goal in the 7th minute and found herself in a 1-v-1 situation against Mary Earps. However, her shot was tame and was parried away. Just moments later, England had an opportunity to score as Georgia Stanway used her body really well to create space for a shot. Unfortunately for her, the hosts' custodian Mackenzie Arnold read it and made a straightforward save.

The game was off to a flier with both sides playing high-quality football.

#4. The Lionesses dominated the first period and grabbed the lead

England settled into their rhythm much sooner than the Matildas after the initial end-to-end play. They had the ball for nearly three quarters of the first half as they looked to grab the advantage. However, despite several attemts, they were unable to fire shots on target after Stanway's early chance.

Australia found themselves on a clear break very rarely, with Alex Greenwood picking up a booking for halting one of those early in the game. This allowed England to maintain their shape higher up the pitch and push the hosts into their own half. Playing three defenders also gave them an opportunity to play an expansive game using the width on both flanks.

WSL stars Alessia Russo and Ella Toone combined as the latter smashed the ball emphatically from a cut-back into the top corner in the 36th minute to hand her side a deserved lead.

#3. Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp and Ella Toone combined seamlessly and brilliantly

England's front three looked harmonious and decisive in their actions in the final third, putting the Matildas under tremendous pressure in the first half. Two of them combined for the Lionesses' opener in the 36th minute after a large period of sustained pressure.

Russo ended the first period having won four duels, attempted two shots and having provided an assist for the goal. Her and Hemp covered both sides of the pitch fairly equally, while Toone controlled their play predominantly from the left side. This three-pronged approach, with the three interchanging positions, gave England a huge tactical advantage.

Combined with a well-oiled defensive unit, they looked formidable going into the half-time interval.

#2. Sam Kerr scored a worldie for the Matildas to equalize but an error gifted England the lead again

The second half saw Australia take things into their own hands as they upped the ante and created some good chances to score. Sam Kerr was again in the thick of things as she took matters into her own hands in the 63rd minute. After a darting run forward, Kerr smashed a curling effort into the net from outside the box to make it 1-1. However, despite their pressure, the level-terms were shortlived.

Ellie Carpenter made a costly error in the 71st minute as she was unable to clear the ball out of the danger area, with Lauren Hemp lurking. The forward then had the chance to shoot and calmly tucked the ball into the bottom corner to make it 2-1 to the Lionesses.

The Matildas' manager Tony Gustafsson then turned to his bench in a bid to find another equalizer. However, the visitors did really well to thwart Australia and hold on.

#1. Hemp assists Russo to seal England's qualification to their first Women's World Cup final

Having delivered a timely response to Australia's equalizer which breathed a new life into the stadium, England were unwilling to back down and be content with their one-goal lead. They maintained their attacking shape as their front three continued to make piercing runs through the Matildas' defense.

Lauren Hemp was played into acres of space in the closing stages and she showed great composure to carry the ball to the edge of the box. She waited patiently before playing a well-timed pass to Alessia Russo, who had peeled away into opening space. The Arsenal forward made no mistake and finished into the bottom corner to make it 3-1.

