Australia vs Bangladesh Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

Australia and Bangladesh will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday (November 16th).

The home side finalized preparations for the start of their FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a routine 2-0 victory over New Zealand in a friendly. Harry Souttar and Jackson Irwine scored in either half to guide the Socceroos to victory.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, secured their participation in this stage of the qualifiers with a 3-2 aggregate victory over the Maldives in the first round last month. Second-half goals from Choatu and Saad Uddin saw the spoils shared in the first leg in Male. Foysal Fahim scored and provided an assist to help his nation secure a 2-1 home win in the second leg.

The victory saw the Red and Green toss their hat into the ring for the second round draws and they were drawn alongside Australia, Lebanon and Palestine in Group I.

Australia vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. Both sides were drawn in the same group for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with Australia victorious in the two previous games.

Four of Bangladesh's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Bangladesh's last five games have been level at the break.

Three of Australia's last four games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Bangladesh are ranked 183rd in the world in the latest FIFA World Rankings while Australia are 27th.

Australia's victory over New Zealand ended a run of four games without a win.

Australia vs Bangladesh Prediction

Australia will play their first competitive game since their round-of-16 elimination at the last World Cup in Qatar. They have not been at their best in that time, winning just two of six friendlies since ten.

However, Graham Arnold's side are heavy favorites to top this group en-route to a potential sixth consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance. Bangladesh have a much more modest history, having never qualified for a major tournament in their history.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the home side to cruise to a multi-goal victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Australia 6-0 Bangladesh

Australia vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Australia to win: Yes

Tip 2 - Both Teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 4.5 goals: Yes

Tip 4 - Australia to win both halves