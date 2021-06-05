Australia vs Chinese Taipei prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Australia play minnows Chinese Taipei in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Monday at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait.

Australia know that a victory will seal their place in the third round of World Cup qualifying.

With five wins from as many games so far, the Socceroos are top of Group B, five points clear of Kuwait, who they beat 3-0 in their last game.

Matthew Leckie, Jackson Irvine and Ajdin Hrustic scored for Graham Arnold's side, who continued their fine campaign.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Chinese Taipei were beaten 2-0 by Nepal, their sixth consecutive defeat in the group. That defeat meant that they were mathematically eliminated from the race.

Ranked 141 in the world, the Taiwanese outfit are one of the weakest sides in these qualifiers. They have conceded 27 goals, the most after six games barring only Cambodia (30).

Australia vs Chinese Taipei Head-To-Head

Australia have won both their previous clashes with Chinese Taipei with a staggering aggregate score of 15-1. That includes a 7-1 shellacking in the first-leg of these qualifiers.

Australia Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Chinese Taipei Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Australia vs Chinese Taipei Team News

Australia

Graham Arnold may opt to play the same lineup that cut a swathe through Kuwait in the last game. However, rising star Harry Souttar, who's netted four times in just two games for Australia, and notable striker Jamie McLaren are pushing for a start.

Fran Karacic made his international debut in the match and impressed with his performance. So he might keep his place in the starting XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Chinese Taipei

Their campaign may be over but Vom Ca-nhum's team still have a few uncapped players in the squad who will be gunning for their international debuts.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Australia vs Chinese Taipei Predicted XI

Australia (4-3-3): Mathew Ryan; Fran Karacic, Ryan McGowan, Milos Degenek, Aziz Behich; Ajdin Hrustic, James Holland, Jackson Irvine; Awer Mabil, Jamie McLaren, Martin Boyle.

Chinese Taipei (4-2-3-1): Shin-An Shih; Shao-Yu Pai, Wei-Chuan Chen, Ting-Yang Chen, Hao Cheng; Yoshitaka Komori, Chun-Ching Wu; Jui-Chieh Chen, Chang-Lun Lin, Chao-An Chen; Mao Li.

Australia vs Chinese Taipei Prediction

Australia have their names all over this match and just like in the first leg, can brush Chinese Taipei aside convincingly.

We expect Australia to dish out another thrashing in this encounter.

Prediction: Australia 5-0 Chinese Taipei

