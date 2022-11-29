Australia vs Denmark Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th November 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is back in action with another round of matches this week as Australia lock horns with Denmark in a Group D clash at the Al Janoub Stadium on Wednesday.
Australia vs Denmark Preview
Australia are currently in second place in their group and have presented themselves with an excellent opportunity to qualify for the knock-outs. The Socceroos stunned Tunisia with a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.
Denmark, on the other hand, are in third place in their group and have not hit their stride at the World Cup. The Danes slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of France last week and will need to bounce back in this match.
Australia vs Denmark Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Denmark have a slight edge over Australia and have won two out of the four matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Australia's one victory.
- Australia have played out only one match against Denmark at the FIFA World Cup - a 1-1 draw in the group stage in 2018.
- Australia have won only one match against Denmark - a 1-0 victory in a friendly match in 2010.
- Australia have lost eight of their 11 matches against European opponents at the FIFA World Cup and have failed to keep clean sheets in any of these matches.
- Denmark are winless in their last five matches at the FIFA World Cup - their previous victory came against Peru in the opening game of the 2018 edition of the competition.
- Australia could potentially qualify for the knock-outs of the FIFA World Cup for only the second time in their history.
Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $200 if your team wins on DraftKings
Australia vs Denmark Prediction
Denmark have an impressive squad at their disposal but have struggled in the final third at the World Cup. The likes of Christian Eriksen and Martin Braithwaite play pivotal roles for the Danes and will need to step up in this fixture.
Australia are the dark horses in their group and could potentially pull off a shock this week. The Socceroos need a draw to give themselves a good chance of progression and will back themselves this week. We expect this game to end in a low-scoring draw.
Prediction: Australia 1-1 Denmark
Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses on FanDuel
Australia vs Denmark Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No
Tip 3: Denmark to score first - Yes
Tip 4: Martin Braithwaite to score - Yes
Get Netherlands vs Qatar live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup
Poll : Who will top Group D in FIFA World Cup 2022?
Denmark
Australia
France
Tunisia
555 votes