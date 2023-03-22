Australia vs Ecuador Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24th 2023

Australia will entertain Ecuador at the CommBank Stadium in a friendly on Friday.

Both teams will be playing their first games since their elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The hosts made it to the round of 16, suffering a defeat against eventual champions Argentina.

Ecuador played hosts Qatar in the curtain-raiser of the World Cup, recording a 2-0 win but went winless in their next two games, which resulted in them being eliminated at the group stage.

The two teams are set to meet in another friendly on Tuesday and do not have any competitive games scheduled for the ongoing international break.

Australia vs Ecuador Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths just once thus far, with that meeting being a friendly in 2014. Ecuador recorded a 4-3 win in a highly entertaining affair.

Australia have a decent record in their recent games, suffering just two defeats in their last nine games.

Ecuador have an even better record in their recent games, suffering just one defeat in their last 10 games.

At home, Australia have an impressive record, recording four wins in a row. They have suffered just one defeat in their last 15 home games in all competitions. They have also kept 10 clean sheets in that period.

Ecuador are unbeaten in their last five away games, with four of them ending in draws. They have also failed to score in four of their last five away games.

The hosts have kept six clean sheets in their last 10 games in all competitions, the visitors, on the other hand, have kept clean sheets in seven of their last 10 games in all competitions.

Australia vs Ecuador Prediction

Australia have announced a 26-man squad for the game which includes a mix of inexperienced and veteran players. They have home advantage for the game and will be hopeful of a strong outing.

Ecuador will be without the services of their charismatic captain Enner Valencia. This might impact their performance in the final third. Fortunately, they have a solid lineup, which should make up for any attacking weakness.

As neither of these teams have played a game this year, they might struggle and are expected to play out a draw.

Prediction: Australia 1-1 Ecuador

Australia vs Ecuador Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Craig Goodwin to score or assist any time - Yes

