Australia vs Ecuador Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28, 2023

Australia take on Ecuador at the Marvel Stadium in the second of their scheduled friendly double-header on Tuesday (March 28).

Graham Arnold’s men will look to pick up where they dropped off on Friday (March 24) at the CommBank Stadium. The Socceroos returned to winning ways in style, edging out the visitors 3-1 in their first outing since the turn of the year.

Arnold's men were last in action on December 3, when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Argentina in the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Australia have won their last four home games, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 2-0 loss to Japan in March 2022.

Meanwhile, Ecuador have now failed to win their last three games across competitions, losing twice. La Tri's last win came on November 20, when they edged out Qatar 2-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup opener, courtesy of a first-half Enner Valencia brace.

Ecuador are winless in four friendlies, drawing thrice since a 1-0 win over Cape Verde in June.

Australia vs Ecuador Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Australia and Ecuador. They first met in March 2014, where La Tri picked up a pulsating 4-3 win at the New Den Stadium.

Australia returned the favour on Friday with a 3-1 win, courtesy of goals from Jackson Irvine, Awer Mabil and teenage sensation Garang Kuol.

The hosts have won their last four friendlies, scoring eight goals and conceding twice since last June.

Felix Sanchez's side are winless in three games across competitions and have won just one of their last eight away outings.

Australia vs Ecuador Prediction

Ecuador will look to get one over Australia following last week's humbling. However, the Socceroos have an extra edge due to their home advantage and should ease to a second straight win over Sanchez's men.

Prediction: Australia 2-0 Ecuador

Australia vs Ecuador Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Australia

Tip 2: First to score - Australia (The Socceroos have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Australia’s last ten outings.)

Poll : 0 votes