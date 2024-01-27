Australia and Indonesia lock horns at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, in the Round of 16 of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on Sunday (January 28).

With two wins and a draw, Australia won Group B with seven points, two ahead of Uzbekistan. The Socceroos began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat of India, followed by a 1-0 victory over Syria.

In their final group fixture against Uzbekistan, Graham Arnold's side drew 1-1 with the Uzbeks, but their progression was already confirmed by then.

Since becoming a member of the AFC, Australia have qualified for the Asian Cup five times and have reached the knockouts every time. The island nation are seven-games unbeaten and will look to build on that as they aim to win their second title.

Meanwwhile, Indonesia reached the last-16 by virtue of points accrued. The Garuda Team finished third in Group D after collecting three points from three games, but that was more than what Oman and China had, two other teams who finished third in their respective groups.

Shin Tae-yong's side lost their opening game 3-1 to Iraq, but recovered to beat Vietnam 1-0 in their next game. Japan, though, overcame them 3-1 in their last group match.

Australia vs Indonesia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 clashes between the two sides, with Australia winning 14 times and losing once.

Indonesia's only win over Australia came in August 1981, a 1-0 victory in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Australia are unbeaten in eight games with Indonesia

Indonesia have lost five of their last six games and have won just one of their last eight.

Australia are unbeaten in seven games, winning six.

Australia have reached the quarterfinal in all four previous appearances in the Asian Cup

Australia vs Indonesia Prediction

Australia have a terrific record in the fixture and will feel confident of their chances. They are in a fine run of form, which holds them in good stead. Indonesia won't give up easily but may end up on the losing side.

Prediction: Australia 2-0 Indonesia

Australia vs Indonesia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Australia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No