Australia vs Indonesia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

Australia will welcome Indonesia to Allianz Stadium in the third round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 (AFC) qualifiers on Thursday. Both teams have one win from six games in the ongoing phase and are separated by just one point in the standings.

The hosts are unbeaten in the third round since a 1-0 home loss to Bahrain in the campaign opener in September. Their last three games in the competition have ended in stalemates, including a 2-2 away draw against Bahrain in November. Kusini Yengi bagged a brace in that match and scored an injury-time equalizer.

Indonesia met Saudi Arabia in their previous World Cup qualifier in November and registered a crucial 2-0 home win. Marselino Ferdinan scored twice in that win, though a red card to Justin Hubner marred their triumph.

A win here for either side will help them boost their chances of a second-place finish in the Group C standings behind Japan.

Australia vs Indonesia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 19 times in all competitions. The hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 14 wins. Tim Garuda registered just one win in this fixture and four games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in September, which ended in a goalless draw. The visitors failed to score against the Socceroos for the ninth match in a row in that draw.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two FIFA World Cup qualifier meetings against the Socceroos, keeping clean sheets in both.

Australia have lost just three of their last 19 games in the World Cup qualifiers, with two losses registered at home.

Indonesia's only win against the Socceroos was registered at home in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 1981.

Both teams have scored six goals in six games in the qualifiers thus far. The hosts have the better defensive record, conceding four fewer goals (5).

Australia vs Indonesia Prediction

The Socceroos are unbeaten in their last five games in the qualifiers and will look to extend their unbeaten streak here. They have kept clean sheets in their last nine games in this fixture and will look to build on that form.

Tony Popovic has named a well-rounded squad for the ongoing international break including regulars like Cameron Burgess, Jackson Irvine, Craig Goodwin, Kye Rowles, and Maty Ryan. There are six uncapped players in the squad for this match.

Tim Garuda recorded their first win of the qualifying campaign in November, which helped them keep their qualification hopes alive. They have lost just one of their last five away games in the qualifiers, though three games have ended in draws. They have scored 15 goals in their last seven away games in the qualifiers.

They will play for the first time under new manager Patrick Kluivert and will look to leave a good account of themselves here. Egy Maulana Vikri is absent due to an injury while Ragnar Oratmangoen and Justin Hubner are suspended.

The Socceroos have a 100% home record against the visitors and are strong favorites. We back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Australia 2-1 Indonesia

Australia vs Indonesia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Australia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

