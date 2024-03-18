Australia vs Lebanon Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024

Australia will invite Lebanon to the CommBank Stadium in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

The hosts have enjoyed a winning start to their qualifying campaign, registering a 7-0 home win over Bangladesh and defeating Palestine 1-0 a week later in November. They were eliminated from the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2023, suffering a 2-1 loss to South Korea, and will look to bounce back with a win.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their qualifying campaign, drawing their two games thus far. After a goalless draw against Palestine in their campaign opener, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bangladesh a week later. They are winless in their last eight games in the World Cup qualifiers.

They are winless in their last four games in all competitions, suffering three losses. They endured a winless run in the Asian Cup and were eliminated from the group stage of the competition.

Australia vs Lebanon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just twice thus far, with both meetings being friendlies. The hosts have a 100% record in these meetings, recording 3-0 wins apiece.

The hosts are one of just the five teams yet to concede a goal in the second round of the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers. The visitors also have a decent defensive record, conceding just one goal in two games.

Australia have suffered just one loss at home in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers since 2008.

Lebanon have just one win in their last 14 games in the World Cup qualifiers, suffering eight losses.

The hosts have lost just one of their last nine games across all competitions, recording seven wins.

The visitors have failed to score in four of their last seven games in all competitions.

Australia vs Lebanon Prediction

The Socceroos have a 100% record against the visitors, scoring six goals without conceding, and are strong favorites. They have kept seven clean sheets in their last 10 home games in the World Cup qualifiers and will look to build on that form.

Graham Arnold had to make a change to the squad last week as Lewis Miller has been ruled out through an injury. Josh Nisbet has been called up as a replacement for his former teammate and is in line to make his senior debut for the hosts.

The Cedars have endured a winless run in 2024, suffering three losses in four games. They have scored just one goal in these games while conceding six goals. They have lost five of their last eight games in the World Cup qualifiers. They have scored and conceded just once in two games in the qualifying campaign thus far.

Considering the hosts' dominance in this fixture and better record in the ongoing qualifying campaign, Australia are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Australia 3-1 Lebanon

Australia vs Lebanon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Australia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jackson Irvine to score or assist any time - Yes