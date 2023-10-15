Australia vs New Zealand Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17th 2023

Australia will square off against Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand at the Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday.

Australia faced England in a friendly on Saturday, playing for the first time at the iconic Wembley Stadium. They put up a good fight but ended up suffering a 1-0 defeat, with Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins scoring the match-winner in the 57th minute of the game.

New Zealand met Congo DR in a friendly in Spain on Friday. In a close game, Chris Wood's injury-time goal from the penalty spot helped them hold the African team to a 1-1 draw.

Interestingly, the Soccer Ashes trophy was recovered earlier this year and will be up for grabs for the first time in 69 years. The two rivals will meet for the first time in a year and the opportunity to take home the Ashes trophy will be an incentive for both to put up strong performances.

Australia vs New Zealand Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have met 66 times in all competitions. Australia have dominated proceedings against New Zealand with 42 wins. New Zealand have just 13 wins and 11 games have ended in draws.

Australia are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the All-Whiltes, recording five wins.

New Zealand have failed to score in four of their last six meetings against their Trans-Tasman rivals.

In the 21st century, New Zealand have just one win in their 10 meetings against Australia, who have won eight games in that period while just one game has ended in a draw.

Australia are winless in their last four games in all competitions, failing to score in two games in that period. New Zealand, meanwhile, have just one win in their last nine games in all competitions.

Australia vs New Zealand Prediction

The Socceroos played at Wembley on Friday and will have acclimatized themselves to the conditions in London. The All-Whites, meanwhile, are traveling from Spain to play their arch-rivals and will hardly have three days to prepare for the match.

Australia have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals recently, winning four games in a row while conceding just once. They looked sharp in their match against England and we back them to build on that performance to eke out a win in this match.

Prediction: Australia 2-1 New Zealand

Australia vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Australia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Martin Boyle to score or assist any time - Yes