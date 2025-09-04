Australia vs New Zealand Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025

Australia will welcome New Zealand to Canberra Stadium in the first match of the 2025 Soccer Ashes trophy on Friday. The trophy was last contested in 2023, and the hosts won the one-off match in London.

Socceroos have enjoyed a 100% record in 2025 and will look to continue that form here. They met Saudi Arabia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers third round in June and registered a 2-1 comeback win. Connor Metcalfe equalized in the 42nd minute, and Mitch Duke scored the winner in the 48th minute.

The visitors played two friendlies in June. After a narrow 1-0 win over Cote d'Ivoire, they lost 2-1 to Ukraine. Elijah Just scored against Cote d'Ivoire while Marko Stamenić, who provided the assist for that goal, was on the scoresheet against Ukraine.

Australia vs New Zealand Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Trans-Tasman rivals have crossed paths 66 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 42 wins. The All Whites have 13 wins, and 11 games have ended in draws.

The Socceroos also lead in the Soccer Ashes series with five wins in the seven editions so far.

Interestingly, the two teams will meet for the first time since October 2023, when they met in the Ashes match in London, which the Socceroos won 2-0.

Six of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts are on a five-game winning streak in this fixture, keeping four consecutive clean sheets.

The Socceroos have scored 10 goals in four games in 2025 thus far.

The visitors have won four of their last five games and have kept clean sheets in these wins as well.

Australia vs New Zealand Prediction

The Socceroos are on a nine-game unbeaten streak, recording five wins. They have kept four clean sheets in that period and have scored at least two goals in five games. They are unbeaten in home meetings against New Zealand in the 21st century.

The All Whites suffered a 2-1 loss to Ukraine in a friendly in June, ending their unbeaten streak after eight games. Notably, they have scored at least three goals in six of their last eight games across all competitions. Nonetheless, they have not scored more than one goal in a match against the hosts since 1989.

The Socceroos have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals recently, and considering their 100% record in 2025, we back them to register a win.

Prediction: Australia 2-1 New Zealand

Australia vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Australia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

