Australia vs New Zealand prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2022

Australia will host New Zealand at the Suncorp Stadium on Thursday in a friendly clash between the two nations.

The Socceroos endured a turbulent group stage run in their World Cup qualifiers, winning just one of their final seven games after winning the first three. However, they recovered well in the playoffs, beating the United Arab Emirates 2-1 in the semifinals and beating Peru on penalties in the final.

Australia are set to make their sixth World Cup appearance at this year's showpiece event and will continue their preparations for the tournament this Thursday.

Contrastingly, New Zealand breezed through their group, picking up maximum points before securing comfortable wins over Tahiti and the Solomon Islands in the knockout rounds. They were, however, beaten 1-0 by Costa Rica in the playoffs, failing to find their way back into the game after falling behind in the opening three minutes.

The visitors have nothing to play for this week but will be looking to shake off their World Cup qualification disappointment here.

Australia vs New Zealand Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 62 meetings between Australia and New Zealand. The home side hold the better record with 38 wins while the visitors have won just 13 times. Their other 11 matches have ended in draws.

The two nations last faced off in a friendly clash back in 2011, with the home team running out 3-0 winners.

Australia Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-L-L

New Zealand Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-L-W-W

Australia vs New Zealand Team News

Australia

The Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has named a fairly large squad ahead of the friendlies, with 31 players making the team. Stoke City's Harry Souttar and Melbourne City's Andrew Nabbout are both injured and will not feature this week.

Injured: Andrew Nabbout, Harry Souttar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New Zealand

Head coach Danny Hay has named a largely unchanged squad for the international friendlies, with 20-year-old goalkeeper Alex Paulsen and San Diego Loyal defender Kyle Adams being the only uncapped players in the side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Australia vs New Zealand Predicted XI

Australia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mathew Ryan; Nathaniel Atkinson, Trent Sainsbury, Milos Degenek, Joel King; Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine; Awer Mabil, Ajdin Hrustic, Martin Boyle; Jamie Maclaren

New Zealand Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Alex Sail; Billy Tuiloma, Winston Reid, Nando Pijnaker; Joe Bell; Tim Payne, Marko Stamenic, Matthew Garbett, Liberato Cacace; Alex Greive, Chris Wood

Australia vs New Zealand Prediction

Australia are on a three-game winning streak after picking up just one win in their seven games prior. They are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture and will be looking forward to this one.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are winless and goalless in their last three matches, with two of those games ending in defeat. Their poor record against the Australians could continue this week.

Prediction: Australia 1-0 New Zealand

