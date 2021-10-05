Australia vs Oman prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Australia will host Oman at the Bankwest Stadium in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 away victory over Vietnam last month. Rhyan Grant scored the match-winning goal in the 43rd minute.

Oman ran riot in a 7-2 friendly victory over Nepal in September. Prior to that, they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia on home turf in a qualifier, with Saleh Al Shehri scoring the winner in the first half.

The defeat means the Reds are in fourth spot in Group B, having garnered three points from two matches. The Socceroos sit atop the standings on maximum points.

Australia vs Oman Head-to-Head

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides and Australia have the better record with five wins to their name.

Oman were victorious on one occasion while the two sides shared the spoils in three previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in a friendly in December 2018 when five different men got on the scoresheet to give Australia a 5-0 victory.

The home side are currently on a 10-game winning run, while Oman have won seven of their last eight matches.

Australia form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Oman form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Australia vs Oman Team News

Australia

The Socceroos have called up 25 players to dispute October's FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Oman

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Australia vs Oman Predicted XI

Australia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matthew Ryan (GK); Callum Elder, Harry Souttar, Trent Sainsbury, Rhyan Grant; Aaron Mooy, Ajdin Hrustic, Tom Rogic; Awer Mabil, Mitchell Duke, Riley McGree

Oman Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ali Al-Habsi (GK); Khalid Al-Braiki, Fahmi Durbin, Juma Al-Habsi, Ali Al-Busaidi; Mohsin Al-Khaldi, Jameel Al-Yahmadi, Harib Al-Saadi; Abdul Aziz Al-Muqbali, Muhsen Al-Ghassani, Khalid Al-Hajri

Australia vs Oman Prediction

The hosts are heavy favorites in the game but Oman are no strangers to pulling off scalps following their shock away victory over Japan last month.

Australia have more proven players and this, coupled with home advantage, means they should comfortably secure all three points. However, Graham Arnold's side will be wary of handing too many opportunities to Oman, as they could be punished.

Also Read

We are backing the Socceroos to secure maximum points in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Australia 2-0 Oman

Edited by Peter P