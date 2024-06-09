Australia vs Palestine prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Australia will face Palestine at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The home side have breezed through the second round of the World Cup qualifiers and have since guaranteed a spot in the next round as group winners.

They beat Bangladesh 2-0 in their last match, with Ajdin Hrustic scoring a stunning opener in the first half before Portsmouth's Kusini Yengi doubled their advantage with a second-half header to record his second international goal.

Palestine have had mixed results in the World Cup qualifiers so far but have now guaranteed second place in Group I and will advance to the next round of the competition. They played out a goalless draw against Lebanon last time out, struggling for inventiveness in the final third as they recorded their third consecutive goalless outing in this fixture.

Australia vs Palestine Head-to-Head

There have been seven meetings between the two teams. The Socceroos have won five of those games while the visitors have won just once. There has been one draw between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in the reverse meeting of Tuesday's fixture which the hosts won 1-0 via a first-half strike from Leicester City's Harry Souttar.

Australia Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Palestine Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Australia vs Palestine Team News

Australia

Ajdin Hrustic came off injured against Bangladesh last time out and is a doubt for the midweek clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ajdin Hrustic

Suspended: None

Palestine

The visitors have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of Tuesday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Australia vs Palestine Predicted XI

Australia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Gauci; Ryan Strain, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Jordan Bos; Conor Metcalfe, Jackson Irvine, Joshua Nisbet; Nestory Irankunda, Kusini Yengi, Mitchell Duke

Palestine Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rami Hamada; Mus'ab Al Battat, Michel Termanini, Mohammed Mahajna, Mohammed Khalil; Tamer Seyam, Oday Kharoub, Ataa Jaber, Jonathan Cantillana; Wessam Abou Ali, Oday Dabbagh

Australia vs Palestine Prediction

Australia are on a three-game winning streak and have lost just once since last October. They have won their last three home matches and will head into the midweek clash as clear favorites.

Palestine, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their previous 11. They have, however, struggled for results in this fixture and could see defeat on Tuesday.

Prediction: Australia 3-1 Palestine