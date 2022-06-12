Australia vs Peru prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers AFC-CONMEBOL Play-off

Australia and Peru will meet at the Al Rayyan Stadium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup AFC-CONMEBOL play-off fixture on Monday.

Australia fought off UAE's challenge in the final round fixture of the AFC qualifiers last Tuesday to book a date against Peru. The South American side finished fifth in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, pipping Colombia by one point to seal a place in the inter-continental play-offs.

Peru and Australia both made it to the 2018 finals after winning their respective playoff games against New Zealand and Honduras respectively. This time though, only one of the two teams can make it to the finals.

The winner of the CONCACAF-OFC play-off fixture that will be contested between New Zealand and Costa Rica on Tuesday, will join the winner of this fixture as the two final teams to qualify for the main event in Qatar later this year.

Australia vs Peru Head-to-Head

The two sides have met just once in competitive fixtures thus far. The meeting took place in the group stage fixture of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Fisht Olympic Stadium. Peru secured a 2-0 win in that match, but neither side progressed into the knockout stage.

Australia form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-D

Peru form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Australia vs Peru Team News

Australia

There are no reported injuries for the Socceroos and Tom Rogic, who withdrew due to personal reasons, remains the only absentee for Graham Arnold. Arnold has 28 players at his disposal.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Tom Rogic

Peru

La Blanquirroja named a 28-man squad for the match against Australia. The players warmed up with a win in a friendly game against New Zealand. There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns at the moment.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Australia vs Peru Predicted XIs

Australia (4-4-2): Mathew Ryan (GK); Rhyan Grant, Trent Sainsbury, Joel King, Fran Karačić; Martin Boyle, Ajdin Hrustic, Kenny Dougall, Awer Mabil; Jamie Mclaren, Mitchell Duke.

Peru (4-5-1): Pedro Gallese (GK); Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco; Christian Cueva, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Sergio Pena, Edison Flores; Gianluca Lapadula

Australia vs Peru Prediction

Australia were saved by a late goal from Ajdin Hrustic against UAE but might struggle against Peru, who have a considerably stronger squad. Peru have been in solid form in competitive games, finishing as the runners-up in the 2019 Copa America and securing a third-placed finish in the 2021 edition of the continental competition.

While Australia will be highly charged after their win against UAE, Peru bring too much to the table and should be able to secure a narrow win here.

Prediction: Australia 1-2 Peru

