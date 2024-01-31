Australia vs South Korea Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2, 2024 

Australia and South Korea lock horns at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday (February 2) in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup quarterfinals.

For the fifth straight edition, Australia have reached the last-eight. After winning Group B with two wins and a draw, the Socceroos continued their march with a 4-0 drubbing of Indonesia in the Round of 16.

Elkan Baggott's own goal in the 12th minute put them in front before Martin Boyle doubled their advantage in the closing stages of the first stanza. Craig Goodwin and Harry Souttar scored late on o add gloss to the scoreline.

Australia extended their unbeaten run across competitions to eight games, winning seven. Graham Arnold's side are looking good to win their second Asian Cup title.

However, their ambitions will face a stern test against the mighty South Koreans, who reached here by the skin of their teeth. The Taegeuk Warriors, who came second in Group E, were on their way out of the last-16.

Saudi Arabia led 1-0 after Abdullah Radif scored in the 46th minute, but in unbelievable circumstances, Korea equalised in the ninth minute of stoppage time through Cho Gue-sung and force extra time.

With no further goals in the content, the game headed to a shootout. The east Asian side converted all four of their spot-kicks, while Sami Al-Najei and Abdulrahman Ghareeb missed theirs for Saudi.

Australia vs South Korea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 33 previous clashes, Australia have won 12 and lost 11.

Korea beat Australia 1-0 in their last encounter on June 2019 in a friendly.

Interestingly, their last clash in the Asian Cup turned out to be the 2015 final, where Australia scored in extra time to win 2-1 and lift their first title in the competition.

Australia are unbeaten in eight international games, winning seven.

South Korea are without a defeat in 10 games but have drawn their last three.

In their last three cup games, Korea have scored one goal in extra time, including the own goal by Jordan's Yazan Al-Arab on matchday two of the group stage.

Australia vs South Korea Prediction

Australia will be the favourites for many, given their promising form. South Korea, for all their experience and quality, are no pushovers, though. This will be tightly contested, with the Taegeuk Warriors to win in added time.

Prediction: Australia 1-2 (aet) South Korea

Australia vs South Korea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: South Korea

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes