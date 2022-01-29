Australia vs South Korea quarter-final preview, prediction, line-ups and more | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

Australia are entering the knockout phase of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 on the back of three dominant victories in the group stages. However, in the quarterfinals, the Matildas take on a resilient South Korean side who have been resilient through the league stages.

Tony Gustavsson's side topped Group B, scoring 24 goals in just three games and conceding once. The Matildas started off their Women's Asian Cup campaign with an 18-0 hammering of Indonesia. Against the Philippines, they couldn't hit their ruthless highs but came away with a 4-0 victory.

The Thais were a lot more trouble for the Aussies and could only come away with a 2-1 victory.

Meanwhile, South Korea too had a dominant run in their first two games of the tournament, winning 3-0 against Vietnam and 2-0 against Myanmar. In their final group stage encounter, the Korean Republic faced table-toppers Japan. The match ended in a 1-1 draw with Seo Ji-Yeon scoring a late equalizer for South Korea.

The quarterfinal encounter will also pit two Chelsea teammates, Ji So-yun and Sam Kerr, against each other. Everything's set to script a memorable knockout encounter.

Australia vs South Korea AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Lineup

Australia: Lydia Williams, Ellie Carpenter, Stephanie Catley, Alanna Kennedy, Clare Polkinghorne, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Tameka Yallop, Emily van Egmond, Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord, Kyah Simon.

South Korea: Kim Jung-mi (GK), Kim Hye-ri, Lim Seon-joo, Jang Selgi, Shim Seo-yeon, Lee Min-a, Cho So-hyun, Ji So-Yun, Moon Mi-ra, Son Hwa-yeon, Choe Yu-ri, Son Hwa-yeon

Australia vs South Korea AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Head-to-Head

Australia and South Korea have played each other on four occasions with the Matildas coming out on top thrice. The other fixture ended in a 0-0 draw. In the latest encounter between the two sides, Australia bagged a 4-1 victory against the Korean Republic. Sam Kerr scored a brace in the game.

Matches played: 4

Australia wins: 3

South Korea wins: 0

Draws: 1

Australia vs South Korea AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Streams

Australia: Network 10.

India: EuroSport, JIO TV.

Japan: DAZN.

South Korea: TVING.

Vietnam: FPT Telecom, Vietnam Television.

Thailand: Eleven Sports.

Taiwan: ELTA TV.

Indonesia: MNC.

UK: FreeSports.

USA and Canada: CBS.

New Zealand: beIN Sports.

Live Streaming: Jio TV.

Australia vs South Korea AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Prediction

The Matildas have been in hot form throughout the group stages. But with the added pressure of elimination in the knockouts, it could be a completely different ball game.

With the Matildas considered the clear favourites, South Korea will be motivated to cause an upset. If the Koreans can hold their own in the defensive quarters, they'll have the opportunity to hit Australia on the breaks.

Prediction: Australia 3-1 South Korea

Edited by Diptanil Roy