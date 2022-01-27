Australia vs Thailand preview, prediction, line-ups and more | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

Coming on the back of a 4-0 victory against the Philippines and an 18-0 rout of Indonesia, Australia are well and truly flying high in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. In their final Group B challenge, the Matildas face Thailand, who are currently third in the league standings, at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Thursday (IST 7.30 p.m.).

Leading the line for the Matildas will be their skipper and the tournament's top scorer Sam Kerr. The talismanic Chelsea forward bagged five goals in the first game and added another one against the Philippines.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosts have fielded exceptionally strong starting lineups for their first two group stage matches. But head coach Tony Gustavsson hinted at some changes for the Thailand clash. However, expect Australia to still be at their ruthless best. They have already sealed a quarterfinal berth and need a point to finish at the top of Group B.

Meanwhile, the equation for qualification is a lot tougher for Thailand. After a Kanyana Chatthabutr-inspired 4-0 win against Indonesia on Monday, the Thais are equal on points with the Philippines, but their loss to Alen Stajcic's side on Matchday One keeps them in third place in the group.

Australia vs Thailand AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Lineup

Australia: Lydia Williams, Ellie Carpenter, Stephanie Catley, Alanna Kennedy, Clare Polkinghorne, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Tameka Yallop, Emily van Egmond, Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord, Kyah Simon.

Thailand: Waraporn Boonsing (GK), Kanchanaporn Saenkhun, Phonphirun Philawan, Silawan Intamee, Nipawan Panyosuk, Warunee Phetwiset, Nutwadee Pram-nak, Saowalak Pengngam, Orapin Waenngoen, Chatchawan Rodthong, Taneekarn Dangda.

Australia vs Thailand AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Streams

Australia: Network 10.

India: EuroSport, JIO TV.

Japan: DAZN.

South Korea: TVING.

Vietnam: FPT Telecom, Vietnam Television.

Thailand: Eleven Sports.

Taiwan: ELTA TV.

Indonesia: MNC.

UK: FreeSports.

USA and Canada: CBS.

New Zealand: beIN Sports.

Live Streaming: Jio TV.

Australia vs Thailand AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Prediction

The Matildas have been in hot form. While Thailand pulled off a commendable result against Indonesia, Australia will pose a whole new level of threat. Realistically, the Thais will be hoping to keep matters tight and not let the Matildas walk away with a win or get demolished like Indonesia.

Prediction: Australia 5-0 Thailand

Edited by Sanjay Rajan