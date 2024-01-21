Australia vs Uzbekistan Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23rd 2024

Australia will lock horns against Uzbekistan at the Al Janoub Stadium in their final group-stage match of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on Tuesday.

Australia, the 2015 champions and 2011 runners-up, have enjoyed a 100% record in the competition thus far and, after a 2-0 win over India in their campaign opener, they defeated Syria 1-0 on Thursday.

It was a close match with both teams registering just one shot on target. Jackson Irvine, who scored the Socceroos' opening goal in the competition, was on target again and scored the only goal of the match in the 59th minute. They have ensured their place in the knockout round and the outcome of this match will determine where they finish in the Group B table.

Uzbekistan were held to a goalless draw by Syria in their campaign opener and bounced back with a 3-0 win over India on Thursday. It was a dominant first-half performance from the White Wolves as Abbosbek Fayzullaev opened the scoring in the fourth minute. Igor Sergeev doubled their lead in the 18th minute and Sherzod Nasrullaev scored in the fourth minute of added time.

They need at least a point from this match to ensure a top-two finish in Group B.

Australia vs Uzbekistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns four times across all competitions with two of these meetings coming in the Asian Cup. The 2015 winners have a 100% record in this fixture and have kept four clean sheets as well.

They last met in the round of 16 of the 2019 Asian Cup, with the Socceroos recording a 4-2 win on penalties after the match had ended goalless in regulation time.

Uzbekistan have qualified for the competition's knockout stage in each edition since 2005. Australia, meanwhile, have at least made it to the quarter-finals since their first appearance in the competition in 2007.

Australia vs Uzbekistan Prediction

The Socceroos have enjoyed a six-game winning run in all competitions and have kept clean sheets in these wins as well. They have won five of their last six games at the Asian Cup, keeping four clean sheets, and are expected to enjoy another solid defensive outing.

They have kept clean sheets in four meetings against the White Wolves. The last meeting between the two teams ended in a goalless draw, which the 2015 champions won on penalties.

Head coach Graham Arnold retained eight players in the starting XI from their campaign opener in their win over Syria and is expected to make a few changes to their lineup in this match. Bruno Fornaroli is yet to make a start in the competition and, with the Socceroos already in the knockout stage, he might get the nod to start here.

The White Wolves have enjoyed a good run of form recently and are unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions, recording six wins. They have kept clean sheets in their last three games in the Asian Cup and will count on their defensive prowess here.

Interestingly, their second-biggest loss at the continental competition came against Australia in 2011, when they lost 6-0 in the group stage.

Nonetheless, considering the two teams' defensive form in recent games, they are expected to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Australia 1-1 Uzbekistan

Australia vs Uzbekistan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Igor Sergeev to score or assist any time - Yes