Australia Women vs Argentina Women Prediction and Betting Tips | June 2nd 2025

Australia Women and Argentina Women will square off in an international friendly on Monday (June 2nd). The game will be played at the GIO Stadium.
The game is coming just three days after both sides squared off in the first of their double-header friendlies.
Australia claimed a routine 2-0 victory in Melbourne, with Kahli Johnson breaking the deadlock in the 38th minute while Kaitlyn Torpey made sure of the result in the 69th minute.
Australia have two more friendlies lined up against Slovenia this month. Argentina will use this game to finalize preparations for the 2025 Women's Copa America in July.
Australia Women vs Argentina Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Australia were victorious in all three head-to-head games played.
- Argentina's last five games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Australia have won their last five friendlies.
- Four of Argentina's last six friendlies have produced less than three goals.
- Four of Australia's last five games have witnessed exactly one goal scored in the first half.
- Australia Women form guide: W-W-W-L-L Argentina Women form guide: L-W-L-D-W
- Argentina remained in 33rd spot in the latest FIFA Women's world rankings. Australia dropped one spot to 16th place.
Australia Women vs Argentina Women Prediction
Australia had a disappointing SheBelieves Cup campaign, losing all three games to finish at the bottom of the standings. They have rebounded by winning each of the last three games, albeit with all three games being friendlies. They are also the heavy favorites to claim the win here and have home advantage in their favor.
Argentina, for their part, are still seeking a first win in this fixture. They will have their sights set on the Women's Copa America and victory here would go a long way to boosting their confidence entering into the tournament.
Barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here. We are backing the hosts to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: Australia Women 2-0 Argentina Women
Australia Women vs Argentina Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Australia Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals