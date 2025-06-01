Australia Women vs Argentina Women Prediction and Betting Tips | June 2nd 2025

Australia Women and Argentina Women will square off in an international friendly on Monday (June 2nd). The game will be played at the GIO Stadium.

Ad

The game is coming just three days after both sides squared off in the first of their double-header friendlies.

Australia claimed a routine 2-0 victory in Melbourne, with Kahli Johnson breaking the deadlock in the 38th minute while Kaitlyn Torpey made sure of the result in the 69th minute.

Australia have two more friendlies lined up against Slovenia this month. Argentina will use this game to finalize preparations for the 2025 Women's Copa America in July.

Ad

Trending

Australia Women vs Argentina Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Australia were victorious in all three head-to-head games played.

Argentina's last five games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Australia have won their last five friendlies.

Four of Argentina's last six friendlies have produced less than three goals.

Four of Australia's last five games have witnessed exactly one goal scored in the first half.

Australia Women form guide: W-W-W-L-L Argentina Women form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Argentina Women form guide: Argentina remained in 33rd spot in the latest FIFA Women's world rankings. Australia dropped one spot to 16th place.

Ad

Australia Women vs Argentina Women Prediction

Australia had a disappointing SheBelieves Cup campaign, losing all three games to finish at the bottom of the standings. They have rebounded by winning each of the last three games, albeit with all three games being friendlies. They are also the heavy favorites to claim the win here and have home advantage in their favor.

Argentina, for their part, are still seeking a first win in this fixture. They will have their sights set on the Women's Copa America and victory here would go a long way to boosting their confidence entering into the tournament.

Ad

Barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here. We are backing the hosts to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Australia Women 2-0 Argentina Women

Australia Women vs Argentina Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Australia Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More