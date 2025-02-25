Australia Women vs Colombia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2025

Australia Women and Colombia Women battle for three points in their final game of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday at the Snapdragon Stadium in California.

Australia fell to a 2-1 defeat to the USA last time out over the weekend. Lynn Biyendolo broke the deadlock in the opening seconds before Michelle Copper doubled the USWNT's lead midway through the second half. Michelle Heyman halved the deficit for the Matildas with 10 minutes remaining, but an equaliser wasn't to be.

Colombia, meanwhile, suffered a 4-1 defeat to Japan. Momoko Tanikawa and Mina Tanaka put the 2015 world champions two goals up by the eighth minute before Linda Caicedo pulled one back in first-half injury time. Maika Hamano restored Japan's two-goal lead in the 57th minute before Tanaka completed her brace from the spot with 10 minutes remaining

The losses left both sides on zero points in the standings, meaning this matchup will decide who finishes third.

Australia Women vs Colombia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Colombia are winless in seven games, losing four.

Eleven of Australia's last 12 games have produced at least three goals, with nine witnessing goals at both ends.

Five of Colombia's last six games have had goals at both ends.

Australia have conceded at least two goals in their last seven losses.

Australia form guide: L-L-W-W-L; Colombia form guide: L-L-D-L-D

Australia Women vs Colombia Women Prediction

Both nations made their debut at the SheBelieves Cup this year but have been below-par. Australia have been particularly disappointing, losing both games although there were improvements against the USA compared to against Japan.

Colombia, meanwhile, have been one of the recent upstarts in women's international football, led by Real Madrid forward Linda Caicedo. They will build on the experience gained from facing some of the best nations in the world in this tournament.

Both nations can no longer win the competition, but expect Australia to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Australia 3-1 Colombia

Australia Women vs Colombia Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Australia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Australia to score over 1.5 goals

