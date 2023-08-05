Australia Women vs Denmark Women Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7, 2023 

Australia and Denmark square off in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Round of 16 on Monday (August 7).

Australia booked their spot in the knockouts as Group B winners, ahead of Nigeria, Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The Matildas were in danger of being eliminated following their defeat against Nigeria, but they rallied in a win-or-bust game against Canada to qualify.

A four-star performance saw the co-hosts dispatch the Olympic champions 4-0 to book their spot in the last 16 for the fifth straight time.

Denmark, meanwhile, qualified as runers-up in Group D, behind England and ahead of China PR and Haiti. Pernille Harder and Sanne Troelsgaard scored in either half to inspire De rod-hvide to a routine 2-0 win over Haiti in their final group game to qualify for the knockouts for the first time since 1995.

Australia Women vs Denmark Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides and their first at the World Cup since 1995. Denmark have won thrice and lost once.

Australia have topped a World Cup group for the first time.

Denmark have played 30 games without a draw, while Australia have played 15 without a share of the spoils.

Denmark's last six games have seen one team fail to score.

Australia have won 11 of their last 13 games, keeping a clean sheet in eight.

Australia Women vs Denmark Women Prediction

Australia overcome a scare to top their group and will now turn their focus to fulfilling their undoubted potential. They will be bolstered by the potential return to fitness of inspirational captain Sam Kerr, with the Chelsea forward having missed the entirety of the group stage with a calf injury.

Denmark, meanwhile, returned to the big stage after a 16-year absence and marked their return by qualifying for the knockouts for the first time in 28 years. The Scandinavian side are among the dark horses in the tournament and cannot be written off, with the likes of Pernille Harder having the ability to decide games at any time.

However, Australia have more pedigree and quality at this level, which added to their ferocious support gives them an edge. Expect Tony Gustavsson's side to claim a routine win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Australia 2-0 Denmark

Australia Women vs Denmark Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Australia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals