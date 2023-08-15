Australia Women vs England Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th August 2023

Australia Women will face off against England Women at Stadium Australia in the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

Australia Women vs England Women Preview

The hosts have made history already in this tournament following their qualification for the semi-finals for the first time. Their next milestone is certainly the final. Australia emerged victorious from a back-breaking quarterfinal clash with France, which should be a huge boost to their confidence ahead of the England clash.

Matildas will hope to keep up their rock-hard defence which has not suffered a breach in their last three games. However, their top motivation is expected to come from home support. The 80,000-seater Australia Stadium will be there to push the team forward – but England are used to huge crowds.

England are in search of their first World Cup title. With the top guns such as the United States, Germany and Japan now out of the picture, the European champions are touted as the top favourites currently. England have run a flawless campaign so far to justify their claim to the crown.

The Lionesses were able to overcome the Colombia challenge in the quarterfinals (2-1) without breakout star Lauren James, who is facing a red card suspension. The Chelsea striker has been an influential cog in Sarina Wiegman’s forward battery. She will also miss the clash against Australia but England will rely on their bench strength.

Australia vs England Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met five times, with each winning twice while one game has ended in a draw.

Australia have scored nine goals and conceded three in their last five matches.

Australia have played 31 World Cup matches, winning 10, while England boast 19 wins out of 31 games.

England have scored 10 goals and conceded two in their last five matches.

Australia have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while England have won all five of their most recent games.

Australia vs England Prediction

Real Madrid star Hayley Raso and Arsenal defender Steph Catley are expected to step up to the plate for Australia once again. They boast three and two goals respectively. Perhaps it could also be Sam Kerr’s turn to make a splash in the tournament. The Chelsea star and Australia captain is yet to meet expectations, having been injured for part of the tournament.

Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo came to the rescue for England against Colombia as they triumphed 2-1 in the quarterfinals. They have scored two goals each in the tournament and will certainly be in the spotlight against Australia.

England come into the match as the favourites based on experience and superior individuality.

Prediction: Australia 1-2 England

Australia vs England Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – England to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Australia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: England to score - Yes