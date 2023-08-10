Australia Women vs France Women Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12, 2023

Australia take on France at Lang Park in the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday (August 12).

Expectations are sky high for both teams, with only three wins away from the grand prize. Australia are seeking their first semifinal appearance in four attempts, having lost three quarterfinals. Home support is massive, but that might not suffice.

France, meanwhile, have done better than in their previous campaign in 2019 when they failed to progress beyond the Round of 16. They have won three of their four games, losing once. Australia’s main challenge could come from the flanks, which Les Bleus know how to put to good use.

Herve Renard is in the good books of his employers. The France manager, who was called on to 'save the team', has not disappointed. Following their goalless draw against Jamaica, Renard assured doubters that the team would pick up speed, and it seems like they have.

Les Bleues have won three games since then, scoring 12 goals against four conceded. Lyon striker Kadidiatou Diani has been a thorn in the flesh of many teams and is expected to be in the spotlight against Australia.

She boasts four goals and is looking to outshine the competition top scorer, Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa, who has five goals.

Australia vs France Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met four times, with each side winning twice.

Australia have scored ten goals and conceded three in their last five games.

Australia have played 30 World Cup games, winning ten, while France boast 13 wins in 23 matches.

France have scored five goals against Australia and conceded as many.

Australia have won four times and lost once in their last five games, while France have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Australia: W-W-L-W-W; France: W-W-W-D-L

Australia vs France Prediction

Real Madrid star Hayley Raso is eyeing a fourth goal for Australia. Her pace could keep France’s defenders in check. The one player who could stop Diani is Arsenal defender Steph Catley, who has also scored twice.

Meanwhile, France's Kadidiatou Diani will hope to maintain her consistency. Besides her four goals, she has also delivered three assists. Eugenie Le Sommer will also look to improve her three-goal tally.

France’s superior quality should help them to a narrow win.

Prediction: Australia 1-2 France

Australia vs France Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – France

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: France to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Australia to score - Yes