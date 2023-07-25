Australia Women vs Nigeria Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2023 

Australia Women and Nigeria Women will continue their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign at the Suncorp Stadium on Thursday.

Tournament co-hosts Australia began their tournament with a narrow 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland last week. Stephanie Carley's 52nd-minute penalty helped the Matildas claim all three points.

Nigeria, meanwhile, claimed a hard-fought point in a goalless draw against Olympic champions Canada. The Super Falcons' goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was the star of the show as she made a spectacular save to deny Canada captain Christine Sinclair from the spot.

The draw left Nigeria in third spot in Group B on one point, while Australia lead the way at the summit with three points to their name.

Australia Women vs Nigeria Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides. They were also paired in the group stage of the 2015 World Cup when Australia claimed a routine 2-0 win.

Nigeria have failed to score in six of their last seven games (five losses).

Eight of Australia's last nine games, including each of the last five, have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Australia have won 10 of their last 11 games.

Chiamaka Nnadozie has kept a clean sheet in seven of her last 11 games for club and country.

Nigeria are unbeaten in four games, winning three (all four games came against fellow World Cup participants).

Australia Women vs Nigeria Women Prediction

Nigeria defied expectations to claim a point against Canada, with their defensive resolve and the goalkeeping heroics of Nnadozie shutting out the world's seventh-ranked team. Randy Waldrum's side will hope to build on that to get another positive result in a game where they are the underdogs.

Australia could represent a bigger challenge, with the Matildas having a raucous support behind them. However, their threat has been significantly reduced by Same Kerr's absence, with their talismanic captain ruled out of the group stage with a calf injury.

Australia cruised to victory when both sides met in the 2015 World Cup but a more mature and rounded Nigerian team might prove more of a challenge this time around.

Having said that, we expect Australia to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Australia 1-0 Nigeria

Australia Women vs Nigeria Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Australia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Penalty to be awarded