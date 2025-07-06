Australia Women vs Panama Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2025

Australia Women and Panama Women meet for the second time in four days as they clash for another friendly on Tuesday at the HFB Park in Perth. On 5 July, the sides contested the first of their double-header, with Panama picking up a slender 1-0 victory in Bunbury. Sherline King struck the only goal of the game in the 59th minute as the Matildas couldn't recover from it thereafter.

Ad

It ended their run of six consecutive games without a defeat, but Joe Montemurro's side will be seeking to avenge the loss this week. The head coach may opt to make a few changes to his starting XI, with key forward Michelle Heyman gunning for a start after coming off the bench last time around. She has 31 goals in 82 games for them, and she will be keen to add to her tally. Experienced midfielder Emily van Egmond, with 162 caps under his belt, may also come in for further impetus.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Panama Women extended their winning run to three games in all competitions with the result on Saturday. Earlier this year, they had overcome Bolivia in a similar double-header.

Australia Women vs Panama Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The sides meet for the second time in four days, with Panama beating Australia 1-0 in their earlier clash on Saturday.

Australia's 1-0 loss to Panama marked an end to their six-game unbeaten run, but now they are two consecutive games without a win, having drawn 1-1 with Slovenia previously.

After starting the year with two winless games, Panama have won their next three in a row.

Australia Women are ranked 15th in the world, while Panama are 41 places below them, according to the latest Women's FIFA World Ranking.

Ad

Australia Women vs Panama Women Prediction

Australia Women have lost much of their earlier steam, looking toothless in the attack and lacking a solid game plan. Panama Women weren't necessarily dominant, but took their chance when it came and saw off the Australians.

But Panama can expect the hosts to up the ante here, although we feel this could still end in a low-scoring draw.

Ad

Prediction: Australia Women 1-1 Panama Women

Australia Women vs Panama Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More