Australia Women vs Panama Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025 

Australia Women will face Panama Women in an international friendly on Saturday (July 5th). The game will be played at Hands Oval.

The Australians will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 1-1 draw against Slovenia in a friendly last week. They took the lead five minutes into the second half and were seemingly on course for victory but Mirjan Kastelec stepped off the bench to equalize in injury time.

Panama, meanwhile, were last in action when they thrashed Bolivia 5-1 in a friendly last month. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Shayari Camarena's second-minute strike. Riley Tanner, Karla Riley and Marta Cox scored a goal each from the spot. Erika Salvatierra scored a consolation goal for Bolivia in the 90th minute before Tanner completed her brace in injury time.

This will be the first of a double-header friendly, with both sides set to face one another again three days after the first.

Australia Women vs Panama Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Panama's last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Australia are unbeaten in their last six friendlies (five wins).

Panama have lost just one of their last nine games (five wins).

Form guide: Australia : L-W-W-W-W; Panama : W-W-D-L-D

: L-W-W-W-W; : W-W-D-L-D Australia have kept a clean sheet in four of their last six games.

Australia Women vs Panama Women Prediction

Australia would have been disappointed not to have claimed a win in their last game against Slovenia. Once again, they are heavy favorites in this game and anything other than a comfortable victory would be considered an upset. They had an underwhelming SheBelieves Cup tournament, losing all three games but have rebounded in spectacular fashion.

Panama have been in relatively fine form in the last few months but are still underdogs here. Las Canaleras have scored in six of their last seven games, with the sole blank they fired being the only game in this sequence not to produce over 1.5 goals.

We are backing Australia to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Australia Women 4-1 Panama Women

Australia Women vs Panama Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Australia Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Australia to win both halves

