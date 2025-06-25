Australia Women vs Slovenia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | June 26, 2025

Australia and Slovenia trade tackles in an international women's friendly on Thursday at HBF Park.
The hosts will look to build on the 4-1 thrashing they handed to Argentina in a friendly three weeks ago. Australia went into the break with a 2-1 lead, thanks to Amy Sayers' brace either side of Kishi Nunez' 23rd-minute strike. Emily van Egmond and Michelle Heyman added second-half goals to complete the rout.
Slovenia, meanwhile, were last in action when they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Ireland in the UEFA Women's Nations League earlier this month. Saoirse Noonan broke the deadlock in the 19th-minute, and her strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Thursday's clash will be the first of a double-header friendly between the two nations. Australia have another two friendlies lined up against Panama in this window.
Australia Women vs Slovenia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two nations.
- Slovenia's last five games have seen one side fail to score.
- Australia have won their last six friendlies.
- Slovenia's loss to Ireland ended their five-game winning streak.
- Form guide: Australia: W-W-W-W-L; Slovenia: L-W-W-W-W
Australia Women vs Slovenia Women Prediction
Australia have reacted well to their disastrous showing at the 2025 SheBelieves Cup. The Matildas lost all three games in a meek attempt but have responded positively, winning four straight matches, scoring nine times and conceding once.
Slovenia, for their part, had an impressive campaign in the Nations League but missed out on direct pormotion to League A with a narrow defeat on the final day. Sasa Kolman's side are unsurprisingly the underdogs but are capable of springing an upset.
Australia have vastly superior players, and home advantage gives them an extra edge. Barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner. Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.
Prediction: Australia 3-0 Slovenia
Australia Women vs Slovenia Women Betting Tips
Tip1 - Australia to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Australia to win both halves