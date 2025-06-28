Australia Women vs Slovenia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2025 

Australia Women and Slovenia Women will square off in the second game of their double-header friendly on Sunday (June 29th). The game will be played at HBF Park.
The hosts claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory in the first game in midweek. They went ahead through Emily Gielnik's third-minute strike and held their one-goal lead into the break. Holly McNamara and Hayley Raso scored late goals in the second half to complete the rout.
Australia have another double-header friendly lined up against Panama next week.
Australia Women vs Slovenia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Thursday's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.
- Australia have kept four clean sheets in their last five games.
- Slovenia's last six games have seen one side fail to score.
- Australia have won their last seven friendlies.
- Form guide: Australia: W-W-W-W-W; Slovenia: L-L-W-W-W
Australia Women vs Slovenia Women Prediction
Australia Women are on a fine run of form and are the heavy favorites to make it eight friendly wins on the bounce. Furthermore, they have home advantage in their favor which gives them an extra edge. The hosts have vastly superior players to their visitors and anything other than a win would represent a major upset.
Slovenia had an impressive UEFA Nations League campaign that saw them gain promotion to League A. They lost their final game in their group and ended level on points with Ireland, but their comprehensive 4-0 victory in the first leg saw them advance. They have lost their last two games on the bounce, having won the previous five on the bounce.
Barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here. We expect Australia to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: Australia Women 4-0 Slovenia Women
Australia Women vs Slovenia Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Australia Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals