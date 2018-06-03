Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Austria 2-1 Germany: 5 talking points

The World Champions crumble to a defeat ahead of the World Cup!

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 10:03 IST
3.49K

Austria stun Germany with an unlikely 2-1 win
Austria stun Germany with an unlikely 2-1 win

Germany’s World Cup preparations suffered an unlikely setback after going down 2-1 to Austria in a warm-up match in Klagenfurt.

With heavy rains delaying the kick-off by a good 105 minutes, the defending world champions took just 11 minutes to open the account after Mesut Ozil pounced on a defensive error. But Germany gradually receded into mediocrity after that. 

Das Team, who appeared disjointed at first, turned the screw in the second-half with a much-improved display, and also bagged two crucial goals to seal a shock win; their first over Germany in 32 years.

Manager Joachim Löw was left with plenty to ponder after another disappointing performance. Here are some major talking points from the match:

#1 Germany’s winless run doesn’t bode well ahead of Russia

Germany aren't at full strength with World Cup just over 10 days away
Germany
aren't
at full strength

Three consecutive draws to England, France and Spain was followed by a narrow defeat to Brazil. But the new low has really set the alarm bells ringing. Just two weeks now from their opener against Mexico, Germany look far from ready. Creativity was at a premium today. All the poise of the initial exchanges dissipated even before the end of the first-half.It’s a common spectacle to see Germany underperform in the friendlies only to up the ante at the majors and somehow get through to at least the semi-finals. But their recent run really would spell worry for the manager and the fans alike. With the latest setback, the Die Mannschaft have now gone 5 games without a win, their worst run in 30 years.

Loew’s men appeared unfazed even when Austria took the lead and did little of note to mount a comeback. This isn’t their best starting line-up, but the listless show, as the manager himself admitted, is disappointing.

It doesn’t bode well with the tournament lurking just around the corner. 

Page 1 of 5 Next
International Friendlies 2018 Austria Football Germany Football Mesut Ozil David Alaba Football Highlights Football Top 5/Top 10 Leisure Reading
10 most controversial football matches of all time
RELATED STORY
5 football stars who could have represented 3 countries...
RELATED STORY
Germany 0-1 Brazil: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Germany 1-1 Spain: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Germany 0-1 Brazil: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Germany vs Spain - Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Germany and Spain playing out a draw
RELATED STORY
5 Instances when defenders shone in attack
RELATED STORY
10 things a football fan can do during the international...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018 : Germany Team Review
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Friendlies 2018
Matches Points Table
June - Week 1
FT SLO NET
1 - 1
FT AUS CZE
4 - 0
FT KOR BOS
1 - 3
FT GEO MAL
1 - 0
FT TUN TUR
2 - 2
FT FRA ITA
3 - 1
FT EGY COL
0 - 0
FT ALG CAP
2 - 3
FT THA CHI
0 - 2
FT ENG NIG
2 - 1
FT AUS GER
2 - 1
FT SWE DEN
0 - 0
PP GRE IRA
FT MON SLO
0 - 2
FT BEL POR
0 - 0
FT REP UNI
2 - 1
FT ICE NOR
2 - 3
Today NIG UGA 01:30 AM
PP KOS IRA
FT MEX SCO
1 - 0
PP KOS COT
FT HON EL-
0 - 1
Today ALB UKR 07:30 PM
Today BRA CRO 07:30 PM
Today AND CAP 08:30 PM
Today COS NOR 10:30 PM
Today SAU PER 11:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018