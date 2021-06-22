Euro 2020: Austria beat Ukraine 1-0 to secure a place in the last 16

Austria confirmed their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 with a 1-0 victory over Ukraine. Christoph Baumgartner's first-half goal proved to be enough to secure all three points for Franco Foda's side. Austria's win against Ukraine means they finish second in the Group C table with six points. They will face now Italy in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Ukraine finished third in the table following their defeat to Austria. They will wait and see if they qualify for the next round as one of the four third-placed teams in the group stages.

⏰ RESULT ⏰



🇦🇹 Second-placed Austria into the knockout stages

🇺🇦 Ukraine finish third in Group C



🤔 Who impressed you?#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 21, 2021

Christoph Baumgartner's first-half strike fires Austria into the Euro 2020 Round of 16

Christoph Baumgartner's first-half strike sealed all three points for Austria against Ukraine at Euro 2020

Austria made an energetic start to the game and were the better of the two sides during the opening exchanges of Monday's Euro 2020 encounter. Franco Foda's men grabbed a deserved lead through Christoph Baumgartner's goal.

The Austrian attacker poked the ball into the back of the net from inside the box following a corner from David Alaba. Ukraine came close to finding an equalizer as Mykola Shaparenko's striker was parried out by Daniel Bachmann.

Marko Arnautovic missed a glorious opportunity to double the lead for his side just before half time. The striker guided the ball wide of the far post from an excellent low cross by Marcel Sabitzer.

The second half was a more even affair as Ukraine looked to grab an equalizer. Andriy Shevchenko's men almost pulled one back as Stefan Lainer nearly scored an own goal. Lainer's header almost crept into his own net following Andriy Yarmolenko's free-kick. However, the Austrian goalkeeper was quick to react and kept the ball from going into the back of the net.

As the second half progressed, both sides dropped deeper into their own halves and the chances dried out. Austria managed to hold on for a famous victory which guaranteed them a place in the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

🇦🇹 Congratulations, Austria! Into the knockout stages at a EURO for the first time in their history 🥳#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/9qICdIo3bY — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 21, 2021

Also read: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils interested in Premier League defender, €55m bid for La Liga star rejected by Real Madrid and more - 21st June 2021

Edited by Ritwik Kumar