Austria U21 vs France U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17th 2023

Austria U21 and France U21 will battle for three points in a 2025 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier on Friday (November 17th).

The home side fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Slovenia in their last qualifier in October. Svit Seslar broke the deadlock two minutes into the second half and his strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

France, meanwhile, comfortably saw off Cyprus with a 9-0 home thrashing last month. Evagoras Antoniou'w 13th-minute own goal set the tone for what was to come and Arnaud Kalimuendo added a first-half brace to give Les Bleuets a 4-0 lead at the break. Rayan Cherki and Mathys Tel added braces in the second half to complete the rout.

The victory saw Thierry Henry's side remain at the summit of Group H with maximum points garnered from three games. Austria are third with four points to show for their efforts in three games.

Austria U21 vs France U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Their sole meeting came in June 2019 when Austria claimed a 3-1 victory in an international friendly.

France's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Austria's last five games have produced less than three goals.

France are unbeaten in their last 13 Euro U-21 qualifiers, winning 11 and drawing two games in this sequence.

Austria's last four games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Four of Austria's last six games have been level at halftime.

Austria U21 vs France U21 Prediction

Thierry Henry's tenure as France U21 manager has started positively, with the 46-year-old winning each of his four games in charge of his nation. He is on course to oversee a fourth successive appearance at the UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship.

Austria have qualified for the U21 Euros just once in their history and are already playing catch-up in the group. A defeat here would leave them with too much of a mountain to climb and Werner Gregoritsch's side will be eager to avoid this outcome.

Austria claimed a friendly victory in their only meeting with France and could draw inspiration from this. We are tipping the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Austria 1-3 France

Austria U21 vs France U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - France U21 to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - France to win either half