Austria Vienna vs RB Salzburg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Austria Vienna will entertain RB Salzburg at the Franz Horr Stadium in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday. Vienna have 37 points from 18 games, the same as league leaders Sturm Graz. The visitors are in fifth place in the standings and trail Vienna by nine points.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2025, recording two wins in three games. They extended their unbeaten streak across all competitions to 12 games with a 2-1 home win over rivals Rapid Wien last week. A brace from Dominik Fitz, including a second-half penalty, helped them register a comeback win.

Salzburg are winless in their five competitive games this year. After three consecutive losses, they have drawn their last two games. They played WSG Tirol in their previous league outing and were held to a 1-1 stalemate, with substitute Moussa Yeo equalizing in the 53rd minute.

Austria Vienna vs RB Salzburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 212 times in all competitions. The visitors have a narrow 82-80 lead in wins and 50 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the Austrian Bundesliga this season, conceding 17 goals in 18 games. They have outscored the visitors 30-27 in these games as well.

Austria Vienna are unbeaten in their last 10 home games in the Bundesliga, recording six consecutive wins.

RB Salzburg are winless in their last seven away games in the Bundesliga, failing to score in five.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 20 meetings against Vienna.

The last four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with the visitors keeping three clean sheets.

Austria Vienna vs RB Salzburg Prediction

Die Veilchen are unbeaten across all competitions since September. They have scored at least two goals in their last five games and will look to build on that prolific run here. They have won eight of their nine home games in the Bundesliga this season and are strong favorites. They are unbeaten in their last nine home games in this fixture, though the last two have ended in draws.

Die Roten Bullen are winless in their last eight games while suffering four losses. They have failed to score in five of their last six Bundesliga away games, with four ending in draws.

The hosts head into the match in great form while the visitors have seen a drop in form and are winless across all competitions in 2025. Nonetheless, the visitors are unbeaten in this fixture since 2018 and should be able to play out a draw.

Prediction: Austria Vienna 2-2 RB Salzburg

Austria Vienna vs RB Salzburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

