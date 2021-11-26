Austria Vienna vs Sturm Graz prediction, preview, team news and more | Austrian Bundesliga 2021-22 

Austria Vienna and Sturm Graz will battle for three points in an Austrian Bundesliga fixture on Sunday.

The home side will be looking to climb into the Championship playoff places with a win. They currently sit in the seventh spot, having garnered 17 points from 15 matches.

Sturm Graz are in second position on 24 points, 15 points behind table-toppers Salzburg with a game in hand.

Austria Vienna come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Austria Klagenfurt last weekend.

Sturm Graz fell to a 2-0 defeat away to PSV Endhoven in the UEFA Europa League which saw them eliminated from the tournament.

Austria Vienna vs Sturm Graz Head-to-Head

This will be the 90th meeting between the two sides and Austria Vienna have a superior record in previous matches with 35 wins to their name.

Sturm Graz were victorious on 27 occasions, the same number of draws that both sides have played out.

One of those draws came at their most recent meeting, a 2-2 stalemate that saw both sides share the spoils in August.

The two sides have been relatively inconsistent in recent weeks. The hosts have just one win from their last five league games. Sturm Graz are on a seven-game winless run in all competitions.

Austria Vienna form guide: D-L-D-W-D

Sturm Graz form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-L

Austria Vienna vs Sturm Graz Team News

Austria Vienna

Marvin Martins is the only injury concern for the hosts. Marco Djuricin is a doubt for the game with a knee problem.

Matthias Braunoder is suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

Injury: Marvin Martins

Doubtful: Marco Djuricin

Suspension: Matthias Braunoder

Sturm Graz

Stefan Hierlander (muscle), Otar Kiteishvili (muscle), Francisco Mwepu (muscle) and Sandro Ingolitsch (knee) have all been ruled out with injuries.

Vincent Trummer is a doubt for the game with a back injury.

Injuries: Sandro Ingolitsch, Francisco Mwepu, Stefan Hierlander, Otar Kiteishvili

Doubtful: Vincent Trummer

Suspension: None

Austria Vienna vs Sturm Graz Predicted XI

Austria Vienna Predicted XI (5-3-2): Patrick Pentz (GK); Ziad El Sheiwi, Markus Suttner, Lukas Muhl, Eric Martel, Georg Teigl; Manfred Fischer, Vessi Demaku, Can Keles; Muharem Huskovic, Noah Ohio

Sturm Graz Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jorg Siebenhandl (GK); Amadou Dante, Gregory Wuthrich, Niklas Geyrhofer, Lukas Jager; Andreas Kuen, Alexander Prass, Ivan Ljubic; Anderson Niangbo, Jakob Jantscher, Kelvin Yeboah

Austria Vienna vs Sturm Graz Prediction

The two sides are horribly out of form and confidence could be running low in both sets of players.

Although one side could nick a win here, a low-scoring draw is the most probable result.

Prediction: Austria Vienna 1-1 Sturm Graz

Edited by Shardul Sant