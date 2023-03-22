Austria vs Azerbaijan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24th 2023

Austria will kickstart their hunt for a place in the 2024 European Championship with a home game against Azerbaijan in Group F on Friday.

The home side should not expect a walk in the park as Milli komanda journey to the Raiffeisen Arena on a blistering run of five consecutive wins across all competitions.

Austria will be looking to quickly put their horror showing at last year’s Nations League behind them, where they managed just one win from their six matches.

That dire run saw Das Team pick up four points from a possible 18 in Group A1, condemning them to relegation to the lower class.

Since then, Ralf Rangnick has steered his side to successive friendly wins over Andorra and Italy, and will hope his side can maintain their new-found form.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Azerbaijan in Group F as the nation heads into the weekend having won five games on the trot.

Gianni De Biasi's men enjoyed a successive campaign in last year’s Nations League, where they closed the campaign with three consecutive wins and finished second, three points off first-placed Kazakhstan.

Like most nations, Azerbaijan were involved in a few friendlies last November, claiming a 2-1 loss over Moldova before wrapping up the year with a 3-1 victory against North Macedonia on November 20.

Austria vs Azerbaijan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth-ever meeting between the sides, with Austria claiming three wins from their previous four encounters.

The one time Das Team failed to get the better of Azerbaijan was in September 2005, when they were held to a goalless draw in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Austria are on a run of two back-to-back wins, while also keeping consecutive clean sheets for the first time since November 2020.

Azerbaijan have won their last five matches across all competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 loss to Slovakia in June 2022.

Austria vs Azerbaijan Prediction

With their recent results and performances, Azerbaijan have shown they are no pushovers and we expect them to put up a fight on Friday. However, Austria have a loaded arsenal, with players who can get the job done.

We predict the hosts will prevail in what should be a pulsating affair with plenty of goalmouth action.

Prediction: Austria 3-1 Azerbaijan

Austria vs Azerbaijan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austria

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Azerbaijan’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Austria’s last five games)

