Austria vs Belgium Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2023

Austria will invite Belgium to the Ernst Happel Stadion in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Friday.

Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the qualifiers thus far, recording four wins in five games. The hosts have won their last two games in the qualifiers and in their previous outing, defeated Sweden 3-1 in their away game. Michael Gregoritsch scored the opener in the 53rd minute and Marko Arnautović bagged a brace.

The visitors head into the match on a three-game winning run and recorded a 5-0 home triumph over Estonia last time around. Jan Vertonghen and Leandro Trossard scored in the first half to get the ball rolling. Romelu Lukaku bagged a two-minute brace while Charles De Ketelaere added the fifth goal in the 88th minute.

The hosts are at the top of the Group F table with 13 points from five games. The visitors trail them only on goal difference. A win for either side will seal their place in the main event.

Austria vs Belgium Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 15 times in all competitions thus far, with their last five meetings coming in the European qualifiers. The hosts have the upper hand against the visitors with nine wins to their name.

The visitors have just two wins to their name and four games have ended in draws. They last met in the reverse fixture in June, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw.

After winning nine games in a row against Belgium, Austria have been winless in their last six games.

Seven of the last nine meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions. The visitors, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last seven games.

Austria vs Belgium Prediction

Das Team have suffered just one defeat in their last 13 games in European qualifiers, recording 10 wins. Head coach Ralf Rangnick will be without the services of Gernot Trauner, David Alaba, and Stefan Posch through injuries alongside star striker Marko Arnautovic.

At home, they have won their last seven games in the qualifiers and will look to leave a good account of themselves in this match. They have suffered just one defeat at home against the visitors and will look to keep their unbeaten run in the qualifiers intact.

The Red Devils have won 18 of their last 19 games in the European qualifiers. They have kept four clean sheets in six qualifying games thus far and have outscored the hosts 13-12 in that period as well.

Head coach Domenico Tedesco remains without the services of Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois while Ameen Al-Dakhil and Leandro Trossard have picked up injuries recently and have been ruled out of the match.

Both teams head into the match in good form and with a few absentees, which might impact their performances in this match. Considering their recent history and defensive record in the campaign thus far, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Austria 1-1 Belgium

Austria vs Belgium Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Romelu Lukaku to score or assist any time - Yes