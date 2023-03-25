Austria vs Estonia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2023

Estonia will get their quest for a place in the 2024 European Championship underway when they take on Austria at the Raiffeisen Arena on Monday (March 27).

Ralf Rangnick’s side are on a run of three wins victories and will look to build on their opening-day performance.

Austria got their qualification campaign off to a flyer, as they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Azerbaijan on Friday (March 24).

Marcel Sabitzer almost single-handedly put Gianni De Biasi’s men to the sword, scoring two and setting up one of the hosts' four goals at Raiffeisen Arena.

Estonia, meanwhile, head into the qualifiers as one of several nations seeking to secure their first European Championship appearance.

The Blueshirts will look to build on their perfect run in last year’s UEFA Nations League, where they picked up 12 points from four games to win League D and gain promotion.

Estonia are unbeaten in four games across competitions, winning twice and drawing once since November’s Baltic Cup campaign.

Austria vs Estonia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides, with Austria winning their previous two.

Austria and Estonia first met in April 1997, where Das Team picked up a 2-0 home victory, four months before cruising to another 3-0 win at the Kadriorg Stadium.

With Friday’s win, Austria have now won three straight games for the first time since winning five on the trot between October and November 2020.

Estonia have won four of their last five competitive games, with a shootout loss against Latvia in last November’s Baltic Cup being the exception.

Austria vs Estonia Prediction

Austria have stormed into the qualifiers and will look to pick up where they dropped off last Friday. Rangnick’s men boast a significantly superior and more experienced squad and should claim another comfortable win.

Prediction: Austria 3-1 Estonia

Austria vs Estonia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austria

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Estonia have scored in six of their last seven games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of Austria’s last ten outings.)

