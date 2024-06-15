Austria vs France Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 10 of UEFA Euro 2024

France kick off their UEFA Euro 2024 campaign with a crucial encounter in Group D as they take on Ralf Rangnick's Austria side at the Merkur Spiel Arena on Monday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Austria have grown into a robust unit under Ralf Rangnick but might be found wanting in terms of experience in major international tournaments. The Austrians have impressive players in their ranks and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture.

France have consistently been one of the best teams in world football in recent years and will look to add another feather to their cap this summer. The French camp boasts an array of exceptional players, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe set to feature in this game.

Austria vs France Head-to-Head stats

France have a good historical record against Austria and have won 13 out of the 25 matches played between the two teams. Austria have managed an impressive nine victories against France and will look to give Les Bleus a run for their money this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the UEFA Nations League in 2022 and ended in a 2-0 victory for France. Austria were poor on the day and will need to prove their mettle this week.

Austria form guide: D-W-W-W-W

France form guide: D-W-W-L-D

Austria vs France: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2024 encounter

France have excellent players in their ranks

Kylian Mbappe has scored 12 goals for France in the FIFA World Cup but has failed to make his mark in UEFA Euro competitions. Mbappe has attempted 14 shots for Les Bleus at the Euros but failed to convert any of them.

Since Euro 2016, Antoine Griezmann has contributed to a total of 18 goals for France in major international tournaments and has been more influential than any other European player during this period.

If France are able to win UEFA Euro 2024, Didier Deschamps will become the first person to win the Euros and the FIFA World Cup as a player and as a manager. Deschamps is also one of two managers at Euro 2024 alongside Ronald Koeman to have won the tournament as a player.

Marcel Sabitzer was involved in six goals in seven appearances for Austria in their UEFA Euro qualification campaign - the most by any player in Ralf Rangnick's squad.