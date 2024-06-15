Austria vs France Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th June 2024

UEFA Euro 2024 is back in action with another set of matches this week as Ralf Rangnick's Austria take on an impressive France side in an important encounter at the Merkur Spiel Arena on Monday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to begin their group-stage campaign with a victory.

Austria vs France Preview

France topped their group comfortably in their UEFA Euro qualification campaign and have been in excellent form in recent months. Les Bleus were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Canada in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Austria, on the other hand, finished in second place behind Belgium in their qualifying campaign and have grown in stature under Ralf Rangnick. The Austrian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Switzerland last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Trending

Austria vs France Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

France have a good historical record against Austria and have won 13 out of the 25 matches between the two teams, as opposed to Austria's nine victories.

Austria have won only one of their last 10 matches against France in all competitions, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 3-1 scoreline in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in 2008.

Austria are making their third consecutive appearance in UEFA Euro competitions - their only prior appearance came in 2008 where they secured automatic qualification as co-hosts of the tournament.

Austria reached the round of 16 in the previous edition of the tournament in 2020, when they were knocked out by eventual champions Italy 2-1 in extra time.

This is the third meeting between France and Austria in major international tournaments.

Austria vs France Prediction

France have a stellar squad at their disposal and can be virtually unstoppable on their day. Stars Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe have pace to burn and will look to be at their lethal best this week.

Austria are capable of pulling off an upset but will be up against a powerful opponent on Monday. France are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Austria 1-2 France

Austria vs France Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - France to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: France to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes