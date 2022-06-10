Austria vs France prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as France take on Austria on Friday. Both teams are yet to meet expectations in the competition so far and will need to step up in this match.

Austria are in second place in their group and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Denmark this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

France, on the other hand, are in third place in Group 1 and have endured an underwhelming start to the season. Les Bleus were held to a 1-1 draw by Croatia in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Austria vs France Head-to-Head

France have a good record against Austria and have won 12 of the 23 matches played between the two teams. Austria have managed nine victories against France and will need to cut the deficit on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two European sides took place in 2009 and ended in a 3-1 victory for France. Austria have improved over the years and have a point to prove this week.

Austria form guide: L-W-D-L-W

France form guide: D-L-W-W-W

Austria vs France Team News

Austria have a point to prove

Austria

David Alaba has joined the Austrian squad and could feature in the team's three-man defence this week. Philipp Lienhart remains Austria's only injury concern and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Philipp Lienhart

Unavailable: None

France have an impressive squad

France

Raphael Varane and Kylian Mbappe have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection against Austria. Aurelien Tchouameni has enjoyed an impressive season and will also feature in the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Austria vs France Predicted XI

Austria Predicted XI (3-5-2): Heinz Lindner; Maximilian Wober, Stefan Posch, David Alaba; Konrad Laimer, Stefan Lainer, Xaver Schlager, Andreas Weimann, Marcel Sabitzer; Marko Arnautovic, Sasa Kalajdzic

France Predicted XI (3-4-3): Hugo Lloris; Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde; Jonathan Clauss, Theo Hernandez, N'Golo Kante, Aurelien Tchouameni; Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

Austria vs France Prediction

France have managed only one point from their two group matches so far and will need to turn their campaign around sooner rather than later. The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema have enjoyed impressive seasons at club level and will need to step up this week.

Austria have shown improvement under Ralf Rangnick but will be up against a formidable force on Friday. France are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Austria 1-3 France

