Austria vs Germany Prediction and Betting Tips | November 21st 2023

Austria will invite Germany to the Ernst Happel Stadion in an international friendly on Tuesday.

The hosts concluded their UEFA Euro 2024 qualification campaign on Thursday with a 2-0 away win over Estonia. First-half goals from Konrad Laimer and Philipp Lienhart helped them to their sixth win of the campaign as they finished second in the Group F table, just one point behind Belgium.

The visitors played Turkey in a friendly at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Sunday. It was a close game but Turkey registered a 3-2 away win, scoring twice in the first half.

Kai Havertz got the ball rolling with a fifth-minute opener but Turkey equalized in the 38th minute and took the lead in injury time. Niclas Füllkrug pulled Germany level in the 49th minute but Yusuf Sarı's penalty in the 71st minute earned a win for Turkey.

The two teams will play for the last time this year and will look to avoid defeat in this match.

Austria vs Germany Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and will meet for the 40th time in all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1908, which, coincidentally, was also a friendly.

As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals with 25 wins to their name. The hosts have gotten the better of their highly decorated neighbours with just eight times and six games have ended in draws.

The two teams last met in a friendly in 2018, in which Austria registered a 2-1 home win. It was their first win against Germany after losing their previous nine games.

The hosts have just one win in the 21st century against the visitors. Interestingly, seven of their eight wins against the visitors have come in friendlies.

Austria vs Germany Prediction

Das Team have lost just one of their last 11 games in all competitions, with that loss coming at home in the European qualifiers against Belgium last month. They are unbeaten in their last five friendlies, keeping five clean sheets. Ralf Rangnick does not have any major absentees for the match and is expected to field a strong starting XI.

They will play their northern rivals in front of a sold-out stadium, so home advantage should come into play in this match. David Alaba was the man of the match in their win over Estonia last week and is expected to play a crucial role in this match.

Die Mannschaft suffered their first defeat under Julian Nagelsmann on Sunday and will look to bounce back with a win. Interestingly, they have lost just one of the last 14 away games in all competitions, including friendlies. They have lost just once in their last 11 meetings against the hosts, recording nine wins.

They have a lengthy absentee list for the match with Jamal Musiala, Marc-André ter Stegen, and Emre Can being key absentees. Nagelsmann will look to make a few changes to the starting XI as he looks to register a win in their final match of the year.

Nonetheless, considering the injury crisis for the visitors at the moment and home advantage for Austria, we back them to eke out a narrow.

Prediction: Austria 2-1 Germany

Austria vs Germany Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austria to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Niclas Füllkrug to score or assist any time - Yes