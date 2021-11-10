Austria vs Israel prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The November international break has begun, and Austria are set to host Israel in Group F of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

Austria lost 1-0 to Denmark in their last game and have consequently been ruled out of the running for World Cup qualification. Three losses in their last four qualifying games saw Austria fall seven points behind the playoff spot with just two games to go.

Austria sit fourth in the group table with 10 points from eight games. With no chance of qualification available, Austria will go into the game on Friday under no pressure to deliver a result.

After losing back-to-back games against Denmark and then Scotland, Israel beat Moldova 2-1 on home turf in their last game. Eran Zahavi and Munas Dabbur both got on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Israel sit third in the group table with 13 points from eight games. They are four points behind Scotland in the playoff spot and will be looking to win to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

Austria vs Israel Head-to-Head

There have been 14 meetings between Austria and Israel in the past. Austria have won five of those games while Israel have won one less. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The two sides last met in the reverse fixture of Friday's game. Israel won the game 5-2.

Austria Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): L-W-L-L-W

Israel Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): W-L-L-W-W

Austria vs Israel Team News

Austria

Chukwubuike Adamu, Nicolas Seiwald and Patrick Pentz have all been called up to the national team for the first time and could make their international debuts this month.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Israel

Like their hosts, Israel have no injured or suspended players ahead of Friday's game. The visitors will have a complete squad in contention for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Austria vs Israel Predicted XI

Austria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bachmann; Christopher Trimmel, Stefan Posch, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba; Konrad Laimer, Florian Grillitsch, Stefan Ilsanker; Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner, Marko Arnautovic

Israel Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ofir Marciano; Nir Bitton, Arad Ofri, Hatem Elhamed; Eli Dasa, Bibras Natkho, Dor Peretz, Sun Menahem; Manor Solomon, Eran Zahavi, Mu'nas Dabbur

Austria vs Israel Prediction

Austria are out of the running to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. The Austrians lost three of their last four games and failed to score any goals in two of those matches. With little to no expectations from the home side, energy levels could be lacking in the Austrian side.

Israel need to win on Friday to keep their hopes of qualification alive. A win against Austria may not be enough as they have to rely on results from Scotland's game to determine their fate.

However, Austria's home advantage, coupled with the absence of pressure on the side, could see both teams share the points.

Prediction: Austria 1-1 Israel

