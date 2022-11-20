Austria vs Italy Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th November 2022

Italy are looking to make the most of their break during the FIFA World Cup this weekend and are scheduled to play an international friendly against Ralf Rangnick's Austria side at the Ernst Happel Stadion on Sunday.
Austria vs Italy Preview
Italy finished in second place in their qualifying group for the FIFA World Cup and shockingly failed to qualify for the competition. The Azzurri eased past Albania by a 3-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Austria, on the other hand, have grown in stature over the past year and can pack a punch on their day. The home side edged Andorra to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.
Austria vs Italy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Italy have a good record against Austria and have won 17 out of the 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Austria's 11 victories.
- Italy have been unbeaten in his last 14 matches against Austria in all competitions, with his previous defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in 1960.
- Italy have scored two goals in each of their last three matches against Austria but have not kept clean sheets in any of these matches.
- Italy have found the back of the net in each of their last seven matches against Austria, with their previous failure to find the back of the net coming in 1974.
- Italy were winless in their first nine games against Austria and won their first match against the hosts in 1931.
- Italy have won six of their last seven matches against Austria, with their only draw during this period coming in 2008.
Austria vs Italy Prediction
Italy have flattered to deceive over the past year and are in the midst of a transition at the moment. The Azzurri have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to prove their mettle this week.
Austria have improved under Ralf Rangnick and can pull off an upset on their day. Italy are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Austria 1-2 Italy
Austria vs Italy Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Italy
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Italy to score first - Yes
Tip 4: Nicolo Zaniolo to score - Yes