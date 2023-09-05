Austria vs Moldova Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7, 2023 

Austria host Moldova at the Raiffeisen Arena on Thursday (September 7) in a friendly.

The hosts have enjoyed a strong 2024 European Championship qualification campaign as they seek a third consecutive appearance in the finals. Austria beat Sweden 2-0 in their last game, with Christoph Baumgartner scoring both goals in the final 10 minutes.

Following this game, Austria return to competitive action next week against Sweden at the Friends Arena on matchday four of the continental qualifiers.

Moldova, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the Euro qualifiers. They picked up their first win of the competition last time out, Moldova recovered from a two-goal deficit to secure a shock 3-2 win over Poland, thanks to second-half goals from Ion Nicolaescu and Vladyslav Babohlo.

Austria vs Moldova Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between the two teams Austria and Moldova. The hosts have won seven of those games while the visitors have won the other one.

The two sides last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash in 2021, which Das Team won 4-1, thanks to goals from Marko Arnautovic, Christopher Trimmel and Dejan Ljubicic.

Austria have won their last six games in the fixture.

Moldova are without a clean sheet in six games in the fixture since 2014.

Austria are 29th in the FIFA rankings and are 135 places above Moldova.

Austria vs Moldova Prediction

Austria are on a six-game winning streak, winning five. They have won their last four games at home.

Meanwhile, Moldova's latest result snapped theor five-game winless streak. They have lost just one of their last four away games but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition.

Prediction: Austria 2-0 Moldova

Austria vs Moldova Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Austria

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last eight matchups.)