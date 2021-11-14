Austria vs Moldova prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Austria will welcome Moldova to the Worthersee Stadion for a dead-rubber 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Monday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a thrilling 4-2 victory over Israel on home turf. They had to twice come from behind before Marcel Sabitzer's 84th-minute strike made sure of the result.

Moldova fell to a 2-0 defeat to Scotland on home turf. Nathan Patterson and Che Adams scored in either half to guarantee a playoff spot for the Tartan Army.

Austria's victory over Israel saw them move level on points with them on 13 points while Moldova are bottom of Group F with just one point from nine matches.

Austria vs Moldova Head-to-Head

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides and Austria have a superior record with six wins to their name. Moldova were victorious once, while both sides are yet to play out a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in March when Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautovic scored in injury time in either half to guide Austria to a 2-0 away win.

Moldova are currently on a six-game losing streak while Monday's hosts have won two of their last five matches.

Austria form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Moldova form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Austria vs Moldova Team News

Austria

David Alaba and Marko Arnautovic headline Austria's 24-man squad for November's qualifiers. Alexander Schlager and Konrad Laimer are both unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Alexander Schlager, Konrad Laimer

Suspension: None

Moldova

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Austria vs Moldova Predicted XI

Austria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bachmann (GK); Christopher Trimmel, Stefan Posch, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba; Konrad Laimer, Florian Grillitsch, Stefan Ilsanker; Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner, Marko Arnautovic

Moldova Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stanislav Namasco (GK); Ion Jardan, Ioai Revenco, Veaceslav Posmac, Denis Marandici; Eugeniu Cociuc, Cristian Dros, Artur Ionita, Vadim Rata; Ion Nicolaescu, Radu Ginsari

Austria vs Moldova Prediction

Austria have nothing but pride to play for and they are heavy favorites to end the campaign on a positive note. Moldova are likely to sit deep and defend compactly to limit the damage done by their hosts and it could prove effective.

We are backing Austria to secure maximum points with a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Austria 2-0 Moldova

Edited by Peter P